Cady Tucker Run scheduled
The Eighth Annual Cady Tucker Run in the Spirit is Saturday at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls starting at Shelter 3.
Run Day registration is at 7 a.m. The event begins with speakers Jim Beck and Tom Stickley of Idaho Falls speaking about the importance of CPR and their incredible experience. Tom saved Jim’s life by performing bystander CPR. The Idaho Falls Fire Department will follow with bystander CPR/AED demonstrations. The 5-mile relay is at 8 a.m., 5K walk/run and 5-mile run are at 9 a.m., and the kids fun run is a 10 a.m.
All of the proceeds are used to donate AEDs to local schools. Fox Hollow, Westside, and Hillview elementary schools will receive AEDs this year. To date, proceeds have been used to donate $24,409 worth of AEDs to area schools. More information is available at https://cadyrun.org
Skyline hosting iCoach Clinic
Skyline High School is hosting an inaugural coaching clinic for all sports and all ages on July 25 from 6 to 10 p.m. All associated with youth sports are welcome to attend. This community event is designed to address issues of sportsmanship, referee shortages, and the quality of youth sports in Eastern Idaho and was organized by youth sports directors (YMCA, City of Idaho Falls, Youth Baseball, Upper Valley Grid Kid, Idaho Falls Youth Hockey), District 6 basketball and football officials commissioners, and High Country Conference middle school and high school athletic directors. There will be speakers ranging from current and former high school coaches and athletic directors, District 6 commissioners and managers of local businesses and organizations. Refreshments and vendor booths will also be available. Registration can be completed at http://bit.ly/iCoach2019 For questions, contact Skyline athletic director Gregg Baczuk at 208-589-8653.