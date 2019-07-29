Adult flag football sign-ups
The ninth season of the Adult Men’s Flag Football League will start Sept. 7th in Idaho Falls. If you are interested in joining a team or creating your own team, please email eastidahoflag@gmail.com, search for “East Idaho Flag Football League” on Facebook or contact Jimmy Hancock at 208-521-2957. The cost is $50 per player. This league includes paid refs, painted fields and lots of competition.
Meeting set for football officials
The mandatory state rules football clinic for Sixth District Football officials and coaches will be held Aug. 8 at Idaho Falls High School in the Little Theatre. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. for coaches only, followed by the state rules meeting for both football coaches and officials at 7 p.m. Please contact Dan Andreason at 208-521-5738 for further information.