District 6 wrestling officials rules meeting set
Anyone interested in officiating wrestling for the upcoming wrestling season needs to attend a mandatory state rules meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 8th at Idaho Falls High School in room 138. You can register with the IHSAA website. Contact wrestling commissioner Layne Dalley at 208-313-3719 with any questions.
District 6 basketball officials rules meeting upcoming
The District 6 high school basketball officials meeting will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 8th in the Idaho Falls High School Library. Current officials and new officials are welcome and needed. This is a required state rules meeting.