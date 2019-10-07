Coach E’s Hoops Camps and Clinics
Coach Barbara Ehardt
Apple Athletic Club
Each session is designed to teach and instruct all various playing abilities. Instruction will focus on many fundamentals and aspects of the game including shooting, passing, rebounding, footwork, defense, one-on-one moves, reading the defense, ball handling & team concepts. Sessions listed below are for boys & girls.
First 10-week session begins October 10th
Dates: Oct 10, 17, 24, 31, Nov 7, 14, 21, Dec 5, 12, 19
Second 10-week session begins January 9th
Dates: Jan 9, 16, 23, 30, Feb 6, 13, 20, 27, Mar 5, 12
Coach E will be in Boise for this session as she serves in the legislature. Her assistant will run this.
Time Age Costs
3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. 4, 5, 6, 7 $30
4 p.m. – 5 p.m. 8 yrs – 12 yrs $60
5 p.m. – 6 p.m. 12 years & up $60
Private & group lessons available beginning at $60 an hour.
Text Coach E for more information at 208 403-6686.
Make checks payable to: Barbara Ehardt
District 6 wrestling officials rules meeting set
Anyone interested in officiating wrestling for the upcoming wrestling season needs to attend a mandatory state rules meeting tonight (Oct. 8) at 7 p.m. at Idaho Falls High School in room 138. You can register with the IHSAA website. Contact wrestling commissioner Layne Dalley at 208-313-3719 with any questions.
District 6 basketball officials rules meeting upcoming
The District 6 high school basketball officials meeting will be tonight (Oct. 8) at 7 p.m. in the Idaho Falls High School Library. Current officials and new officials are welcome and needed. This is a required state rules meeting.