Tickets on sale for Civil War football game
BYSL tryouts upcoming
Bonneville Youth Soccer League (BYSL) will hold tryouts on Sept. 21 for Spring 2020 club soccer teams for all male and female players born in 2007. Tryouts will be at Field 1 at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex on Old Butte Road in Idaho Falls. Girls teams tryouts will be from 8:30-10 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 21 while boys tryouts will be the same day from 10:30 a.m.-noon and 3-4:30 p.m. Players should attend both sessions for their gender. All players must be registered with BYSL before they may participate in tryouts, and players may not be registered with another Idaho Youth Soccer Association affiliate. Players interested in trying out should register online prior to tryouts at https://www.gotsport.com/asp/application/reg/?ProgramID=81121&Type=PLAYER