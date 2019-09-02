Apple Pickleball
tourney upcoming
Apple Athletic Club’s annual Paddlemania Pickleball Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 13-14. Three courts will be used and competition will take place between noon and 10 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. It is round robin format plus single elimination format for the top six in each division (men’s women’s and mixed doubles). It is $25 per person and $5 per person for additional division. Admission for spectators is free. For information or entry forms, contact Liz Panter at 529-8600.
Apple Adult volleyball
league forming
Apple Athletic Club will be offering an adult co-ed and Women’s volleyball league this fall beginning Monday Sept. 9th and Wednesday Sept. 11th. Games will be played on Monday evenings for coed and Wednesday for women from 7 to 10 p.m. The league will run for nine weeks with an end of the league tournament. The team fee is $400. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 5. To register, pick up a form at the Apple Member Service Desk, complete a form online at www.appleathleticclub.com or call Liz at 529-8600 or email liz@appleathleticclub.com.
Racquetball, Pickleball
Leagues forming
Apple Athletic Cub will be offering adult racquetball and pickleball leagues this fall beginning the week of Sept. 9. There will be a men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles league available. The cost of participation is $30 for Apple members and $40 for non-members. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 5. To register, pick up a form at the Apple Member Service Desk, complete a form online at www.appleathleticclub.com or call Liz at 529-8600 or email liz@appleathleticclub.com.
Adult flag football sign-ups
The ninth season of the Adult Men’s Flag Football League will start Sept. 7th in Idaho Falls. If you are interested in joining a team or creating your own team, please email eastidahoflag@gmail.com, search for “East Idaho Flag Football League” on Facebook or contact Jimmy Hancock at 208-521-2957. The cost is $50 per player. This league includes paid refs, painted fields and lots of competition.
Apple basketball
league starting
Apple Athletic Club will be offering adult basketball leagues this fall--men’s and women’s--beginning the week of Sept. 9. Games will be played on Tuesday or Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. at Apple Athletic Club. The league will run for 10 weeks with an end of the league tournament. The team registration fee is $400. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 5. To register, pick up a form at the Apple Member Service Desk, complete a form online at www.appleathleticclub.com or call Liz at 529-8600 or email liz@appleathleticclub.com.
BYSL tryouts, meetings upcoming
Bonneville Youth Soccer League (BYSL) will hold tryouts on Sept. 21 for Spring 2020 club soccer teams for all male and female players born in 2007. Tryouts will be at Field 1 at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex on Old Butte Road in Idaho Falls. Girls teams tryouts will be from 8:30-10 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 21 while boys tryouts will be the same day from 10:30 a.m.-noon and 3-4:30 p.m. Players should attend both sessions for their gender. All players must be registered with BYSL before they may participate in tryouts, and players may not be registered with another Idaho Youth Soccer Association affiliate. Players interested in trying out should register online prior to tryouts at https://www.gotsport.com/asp/application/reg/?ProgramID=81121&Type=PLAYER
BYSL will hold an informational meeting for interested parents and players at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the auditorium at Taylorview Middle School. Team formation, costs, uniforms, travel plans and time commitment will be discussed. If you have specific questions you would like to have addressed at that meeting, please contact BYSL’s Executive Director at exdir@byslsoccer.org. BYSL will also interview individuals interested in coaching club teams for the 2007 age-group players. Contact BYSL’s Director of Coaching Jeremy Johnson at doc@byslsoccer.org for more information about these coaching positions and information about interviews.
BYSL seeks referees
Bonneville Youth Soccer League is always looking for new referees. In the fall, it is typically more difficult to field full crews due to many of our referees also being high school players. With high school games also being, played many of the more experienced referees are officiating those games. It often leaves youth games in BYSL severely shorthanded. There is a referee training from 8 a.m.-noon on Sept. 7 at First Presbyterian Church at 325 Elm St. in Idaho Falls. For more registration information/questions and requirements, please contact Rick Spielman at crspielman@gmail.com. This course requires a moderate level of physical activity and may be conducted outdoors. Wear appropriate clothing. Bring your own whistle, your own snacks and water as you desire (water and restrooms are available). This clinic will take approximately 4 hours to complete. If it can be arranged, the clinic may be moved to one of the soccer fields so the students will get to practice during a soccer scrimmage.