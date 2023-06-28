Professional bull riding coming to Mountain America Center
The new Teton Auto Group Idaho Falls Professional Bull Riding Touring Pro Division event will make its way to Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center for a two-day event with the "King of the North Showdown" April 12 and 13, 2024.
Tickets go on sale to the public July 7 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com or during public open hours at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office.
“This outstanding bull riding event is a partnership that we have been excited to announce for quite some time. Libby
Productions brings world-class bull riding professionals to a number of different venues and puts on a world-class event for
the fans,” Mountain America Center General Manager, Erik Hudson said in a statement. “From the start, PBR has been one of the most
requested events for us to bring to Hero Arena and we couldn’t be more thrilled with signing a multi-year deal to host the
Teton Auto Group Idaho Falls PBR at the facility. Events like these are huge drivers of economic impact for this community and
we can’t wait to welcome such incredible and diverse fans in April.”
Travis Zmak, Teton Toyota General Manager, adds, “We are very excited to be able to partner with the Mountain America
Center to bring PBR to Idaho Falls in such a big way. From mutton busting to bull riding, Teton Auto Group loves rodeo and our community. This event is a natural fit for us, and we can’t wait to watch the dirt fly in April."
