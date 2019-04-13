Instructor positions open at Parks and Recreation
The City of Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Dept. is accepting applications for a Lead Tennis Instructor for its tennis lessons program for ages 4 to 18. The part-time position starts May 27 and ends Aug. 1. The position is 10-15 hours a week, Mondays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pay is $8-$10 per hour. This position is responsible for leading, scheduling and supervising other tennis instructors. Contact Robert Abreo at 208 612-8481 or rabreo@idahofallsidaho.gov for more information or to apply.
The City of Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Dept. is accepting applications for a Lead Summer Runners Instructor for its youth running program for ages 8-14. The part-time position starts June 3 and ends Aug. 8. The position is 4-6 hours a week, Tuesdays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pay is $8-$10 per hour. This position is responsible for leading, scheduling and supervising other running instructors. Contact Jon Clark at 208 612-8319 or jclark@idahofallsidaho.gov for more information or to apply.
The City of Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Dept. is accepting applications for a Lead Soccer Instructor for its youth soccer skills program, ages 6-12. The part-time position starts June 3 and ends July 25. Position is 6-8 hours per week, Tuesdays-Thursdays, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Pay is $8-$10 per hour. This position is responsible for leading, scheduling and supervising other soccer instructors. Contact Roberto Abreo at 208 612-8481 or rabreo@idahofallsidaho.gov for more information or to apply.
Basketball camps coming to Watersprings
Watersprings will host three sports camps beginning May 28. Camp 1 is for basketball for boys and girls entering grades 9-12. It takes place May 28-31 from 9 a.m. to noon and the cost is $75. Camp 2 is for boys and girls basketball players entering grades 4-8. It takes place June 3-6 from 9 a.m. to noon and the cost is $75. Camp 3 is for speed and explosion for boys and girls entering grades 7-12. Dates are June 3-June 26 (eight sessions, Mondays and Wednesdays) from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m and the cost is $75. For more information, contact Scott Moe at 425 -289-6996 or AD@WATERSPRINGS.NET.
Idaho Falls volleyball camp set
Athletes and parents interested in participating in the Idaho Falls high school volleyball program, Idaho Falls High School volleyball is hosting a volleyball camp for incoming sixth to 12th graders from June 28-29. This camp will focus on fundamentals of volleyball and game like skills. The fee is $50 and includes a camp T-shirt. The following sessions will apply to each age division: sixth-eighth graders for the 2019-20 school year will attend from 8 to 10 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. sessions both days, while ninth — 12th graders will attend from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. sessions both days. Registration can be completed at the following link: https://goo.gl/forms/FSLp67hJg66gWqmJ3 . Contact Idaho Falls High School varsity head coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine for any questions at kaitlynjohnson10@gmail.com.