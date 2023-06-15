Wrun for Wray Targhee Hill Climb returns for 11th Race
Teton Regional Land Trust (TRLT) and the Landon family are excited to partner once again to hold the 11th Wrun for Wray on June 24 at Grand Targhee Resort. The 2.9 mile hill climb race honors Wray Landon IV, an avid adventurer and naturalist who was a Land Steward at the Land Trust. The event serves as an opportunity to remember Wray and connect with those who were closest to him.
“Wray loved to run and loved to race uphill,” Wray’s mother, Lani said in a release. “This always surprised us because he had no interest in running until his college days. Wray grew up skiing at Grand Targhee. He raced and coached there. Those are two reasons why the Wrun for Wray Targhee Hill Climb is such an appropriate memorial for him. He was a quiet and shy guy who would be embarrassed to know an event is named after him.”
“It’s always special to see Wray’s friends returning to the Wrun,” said Wray Landon, Wray IV’s father. “It’s especially nice to hear their stories about him. We’ve met friends of Wray we never knew at the Wrun. He was truly rich with friends. Lani and I hope to see or meet more of them this year.”
All funds raised through the Wrun for Wray go to the Wray Landon Legacy Fund, which supports projects that Wray himself would have enjoyed. These funds have been used for summer intern salaries, land protection projects, fence removals, ecological monitoring, habitat restoration, the Teton Basin Trumpeter Swan Project, and the Greater Yellowstone Sandhill Crane Initiative, among many other projects. To date, over $194,000 has been raised for Wray’s legacy.
Each year, a raffle is held to raise funds for the Wray Landon Legacy Fund. This year, prizes include a season pass at Grand Targhee Resort, backcountry skis from Yostmark Mountain Equipment, a longboard from Sibbz, and many more gift certificates and prizes all valued at a minimum of $50 from local businesses. Raffle tickets are $30 each or four for $100.
Race entry fees also support the Wray Landon Legacy Fund, and there are guaranteed prizes for the top three male and female racers. First place will receive a Grand Targhee Resort season pass, second place will receive a three month membership to Orangetheory Fitness, and third place will receive an endurance supplement courtesy of Momentous. All age group first place winners receive great prizes.
We hope you will join the Landon family and Teton Regional Land Trust on June 24 at 10 a.m.at Grand Targhee Resort for the Wrun for Wray. Runners and walkers are welcome to join in the fun. The first 100 entries receive a runner’s packet. To purchase raffle tickets or to register for the Wrun, please visit tetonlandtrust.org/events.
