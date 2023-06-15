Wrun for Wray Targhee Hill Climb returns for 11th Race

Teton Regional Land Trust (TRLT) and the Landon family are excited to partner once again to hold the 11th Wrun for Wray on June 24 at Grand Targhee Resort. The 2.9 mile hill climb race honors Wray Landon IV, an avid adventurer and naturalist who was a Land Steward at the Land Trust. The event serves as an opportunity to remember Wray and connect with those who were closest to him.


