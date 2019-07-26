Adult flag football sign-ups
The 9th season of the Adult Men’s Flag Football League will start Sept. 7th in Idaho Falls. If you are interested in joining a team or creating your own team, please email eastidahoflag@gmail.com, find us on Facebook by searching “East Idaho Flag Football League” or contact Jimmy Hancock at 208-521-2957. $50 per player. This league includes paid refs, painted fields, and lots of competition.
Meeting set for football officials
The mandatory state rules football clinic for Sixth District Football officials and coaches will be held Thursday, Aug. 8 at Idaho Falls High School in the Little Theatre. The meeting will start at 6 pm for coaches only, followed by the state rules meeting for both football coaches and officials at 7 pm. Please contact Dan Andreason at 208-521-5738 for further information.