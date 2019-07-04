Bonneville volleyball summer skills camp
Bonneville High School volleyball’s annual summer skills camp will take place July 15-18. The camp will be directed by head coach Chantal McMurtrey, assistant coach Drew Johnson, 2017 Bonneville graduate and current Eastern Oregon University volleyball player Kiley McMurtrey, former Bonneville head coach Dave Albiston and other Bonneville players and staff. Sessions will be as follows: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 15-17 for players entering grades nine through 12 for the 2019-20 school year, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. July 16-18 for players entering grades two through five and 3 to 5 p.m. July 16-18 for players entering grades through eight. The camp costs $50 for players entering grades two through five, $75 for players entering grades six through eight and $100 for players entering grades six through nine. Registration can be completed at bonnevillevolleyball.net.