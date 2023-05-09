POST REGISTER SPORTS STARS AWARDS 2023
Volleyball Player of the Year: Kaylie Kofe, Bonneville
Football Player of the Year: Kenyon Sadiq, Skyline
Cross Country Boys Runner of the Year: Ben Behrmann, Idaho Falls
Cross Country Girls Runner of the Year: Nelah Roberts, Skyline
Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Ali Ellsworth, Bonneville
Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Spencer Thompson, Thunder Ridge
Girls Swimmer of the Year: Harlie Taylor, Thunder Ridge
Boys Swimmer of the Year: Gavin Dustin, Skyline
Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Isaac Davis, Hillcrest
Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Brinley Cannon, Shelley
Boys Wrestler of the Year: Carson Burton, Thunder Ridge
Girls Wrestler of the Year: Kayla Vail, Bonneville
Baseball Player of the Year: Deezil Luce, Bonneville
Softball Player of the Year: Kaliann Scoresby, Thunder Ridge
Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Tui Edwin, Skyline
Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Abby Hancock, Rigby
Girls Golfer of the Year: Hailee Cole, Skyline
Boys Golfer of the Year: Nate Nelson, Shelley
Girls Tennis Players of the Year: Ashley Preece and Journee Hartman, Thunder Ridge
Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Keaton Adams, Hillcrest
Mixed doubles team of the Year: Tori Thomason and Heber Webb, Skyline
Division 5A/4A Boys Player of the Year: Luke Flowers, Rigby football
Division 5A/4A Girls Player of the Year: Shay Shippen, Skyline basketball
Division 5A/4A Boys Coach of the Year: Armando Gonzalez, Rigby football
Division 5A/4A Girls Coach of the Year: Jessica Carlson, Shelley basketball
Division 5A/4A Boys Team of the Year: Skyline football
Division 5A/4A Girls Team of the Year: Skyline cross country
Division 3A/2A Boys Player of the Year: Gage Vasquez, Firth
Division 3A/2A Girls Player of the Year: Brianna Scott, Ririe
Division 3A/2A Boys Coach of the Year: Rigo Vasquez, Firth football and baseball
Division 3A/2A Girls Coach of the Year: Pat Hogan, Teton girls basketball
Division 3A/2A Boys Team of the Year: Ririe wrestling
Division 3A/2A Girls Team of the Year: Ririe cross country
Division 1 Boys Player of the Year: Jrew Plocher, Watersprings
Division 1 Girls Player of the Year: Megan Moore, Mackay
Division 1 Boys Coach of the Year: Evan Bindenagel, Watersprings basketball
Division 1 Girls Coach of the Year: Janet Proulx, Leadore basketball
Division 1 Boys Team of the Year: Watersprings basketball
Division 1 Girls Team of the Year: Leadore basketball
Senior Award: Daniel Canfield, Watersprings basketball
Senior Award: Aspen Caldwell, Thunder Ridge basketball
Senior Award: Claire Petersen, Skyline track
Senior Award: Berklee Olsen, Hillcrest tennis
Freshman Award: Marisol Stosich, Thunder Ridge soccer
State championship Award: Skyline boys swimming
Overall Boys Player of the Year: Kenyon Sadiq, Skyline
Overall Girls Player of the Year: Nelah Roberts, Skyline
Overall Boys Coach of the Year: Dave Austin, Hillcrest basketball
Overall Girls Coach of the Year: Jessica Carlson, Shelley basketball
Overall Boys Team of the Year: Hillcrest basketball
Overall Girls Team of the Year: Shelley basketball
