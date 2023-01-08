spud kings logo

The Spud Kings pulled away with three goals in second period and rolled to a 6-3 win Saturday night over the Ogden Mustangs.

George Goodwin scored his 23rd and 24th goals of the season in the second and Landon Wright scored twice. Matteo Mitrovic and Shawn LeComte each added goals.


