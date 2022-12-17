spud kings logo 2

The Spud Kings jumped out to an early lead behind goals from Shawn LeComte, Justin Davis and Jackson Howell and defeated the Provo Predators 5-1 on Friday.

LeComte added a second goal in the third period, his 14th of the season, and Jack O'Rourke added a power play goal in the third.


