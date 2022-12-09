The Pueblo Bulls scored six goals over the second and third periods to defeat the Spud Kings 7-2 Friday night at Mountain America Center.
The game was tied 1-1 after the first period as Landon Wright converted a power play for Idaho Falls.
The Bulls however put the game away in the second and added on in the third.
Tyler Rose scored the second goal for the Spud Kings in the third.
Idaho Falls (5-22-1-2) and Pueblo play again Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
