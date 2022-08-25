The Spud Kings this week announced the addition of Assistant Coach Justin Biehl.
Biehl will join the team immediately and will assist Spud Kings first-year head coach Josh Hoff in assembling the rest of the 2022-2023 roster throughout the season.
Biehl started his coaching career in 2002 and will bring his experience to Idaho Falls. Over the course of the last 20 years, Biehl has coached at the youth, AAA, and Junior A levels. Prior to joining the Spud Kings organization, Biehl served as Goaltending Director for the Arvada Hockey Association, in Arvada, Colorado. Before Arvada, Biehl worked with the Boulder Hockey Club, Boulder Bison Junior A Team, and the Superior RoughRiders AAA Program.
Biehl has developed many goaltenders that have gone on to play junior hockey (USHL, NAHL, USPHL, EHL), and NCAA D1 and NCAA D3 hockey. Biehl also served as a Colorado state evaluator for USA Hockey Development Camps and presented coaching materials and instruction at USA Hockey CEP Levels 1-3.
Biehl graduated from Colorado State University in 2002 with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Health and Wellness and played 3 seasons for the Ram's ACHA team.
“Spud Kings Hockey is excited to bring Justin Biehl on board," Spud Kings Team President Kevin Greene said in a release. "His vast experience and hockey knowledge will benefit the young men enjoying the inaugural season of hockey in Idaho Falls.”
“We are extremely excited to have Justin joining us this season," Hoff said in a release. "Justin brings over two decades of coaching experience to our staff. He’s a great asset working with our goalies especially, as this was his primary on ice focus prior to joining the Spud Kings.”