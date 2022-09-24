The Spud Kings announced Saturday afternoon Marty Quarters has been hired as the team's first Director of Hockey Operations.
Quarters will work alongside head coach Josh Hoff and Assistant Coach Justin Biehl to continue recruiting top players from around the nation to the Spud Kings.
With 30 years of coaching experience. Quarters started his coaching career with Little Caesars which produced seven NHL Draft Picks and 4 1st Round Picks. His proven track record in coaching, recruiting, and player promotion have spanned across teams at NCAA D1, USHL, NAHL, JR.A, & AAA levels. Quarters has
managed and run four USHL Drafts and four NAHL Drafts, making a name for himself by identifying the top prospects in the country as well as guys who fly under the radar.
Some examples being Tim Kennedy (Drafted by Buffalo Sabres), Drake Caggiula (Buffalo Sabres), Kevin Labanc (Drafted by San Jose Sharks) and Jeff Zatkoff (Drafted by LA Kings) to name just a few.
Quarters has had a hand in developing guys that have not only played NCAA D1 and Major Juniors but also has a trend in producing players to these programs as leaders and captains of their teams.
His long list of players ranges from guys winning Stanley Cups, NCAA D1 Championships, Hobey Baker Award Winners, Major Junior Player of The Year & Major Junior Championships.
Quarters' coaching tree of former players now ranges from not only developing players as top athlete across the world but also developing from behind the bench and player development. Former players now coach in the NHL, ECHL, NCAA D1, Major Juniors & USHL.
“As we near our team's first home games, we continue to work to bring the best team possible to Idaho Falls. Marty Quarters brings a great deal of knowledge and experience to the Spud Kings. We look forward to his leadership and player recruitment.” Kevin Greene, Spud Kings Team President, said in a statement.
The Spud Kings will play home games at Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center, currently under construction at Snake River Landing. The home opener for the Spud Kings is set for Dec. 2.