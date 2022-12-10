spud kings logo 2

The Spud Kings continued their successful home-ice stretch, defeating the Pueblo Bulls 5-3 on Saturday.

Jack O'Rourke and George Goodwin scored in the first period and Goodwin added his 17th goal of the season in the second.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.