The Spud Kings defeated the Pueblo Bulls 4-1 Thursday night at Mountain America Center.

George Goodwin, Justin Davis, Austin Osborn and SJ LeComte each scored for Idaho Falls, which improved to 5-21 with an overtime loss and two shootout losses, good enough for 13 points.


