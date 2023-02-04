Is Idaho Falls a hockey town?
That question has probably been asked dozens of times since the idea of starting a local junior team and eventually playing in a brand new arena was first floated.
Even two months ago, the new team with the cute name and funny-looking logo was still kind of a mystery.
Turn the calendar to 2023 and it’s a different story.
Judging by the boisterous crowds filling the Mountain America Center, yes, Idaho Falls is a hockey town and the Spud Kings are no longer a mystery, they’ve become the hottest ticket in town.
Counting Saturday’s game against the Ogden Mustangs, the Spud Kings have sold out 16 of their 18 home games. Capacity for the new Mountain America Center is 4,100, but good luck finding a seat.
“We’ve been the talk of junior hockey,” coach Marty Quarters said, noting all the pieces once envisioned for a successful Junior A hockey club have started to fall into place.
The new arena has been a hit with fans and the team is winning. That’s a good combination, Quarters noted.
The Spud Kings enter Saturday having won four straight games and seven of their past 10. That kind of success was hard to imagine early in the season when the team won just three games and had to play on the road for nearly three months while construction on the Mountain America Center was completed.
“We were losing and it was tough mentally,” goalie Jude Ayling said. “It was tough to see the bigger picture and see the light at the end of the tunnel. Now we’re here, just looking back, it’s unbelievable how far this group has come.”
The team practiced at the rink at Tautphaus Park during the first half of the season but now has locker rooms and facilities at the Mountain America Center.
They have all the ice time they need for practice and they know they have the support of the community for home games.
“It makes the players feel really good about themselves and it also makes them be more professional in their approach,” Quarters said of finally playing in the new arena. “When they walk in here they feel like a pro … You have a little bit more focus and a higher heart rate when you’re playing in front of 4,000 people rather than playing in front of 400 or 40 sometimes.”
Part of the team’s success has been compiling a roster that works. There has been a lot of turnover with eight new players coming on since early December and 16 new players since Quarters took over early in the season.
“I think we’ve really done a 180 here,” forward Justin Davis said. “We have to keep doing what we’re doing because it’s working.”
The makeup of the roster also has an international flavor with six countries represented, as well as 12 states. Clayton Rohner and Colton Peters are from Idaho Falls.
Most of the international players have had an interesting journey to Idaho Falls.
Davis was born in Montreal and played in Wisconsin last year.
Ayling is from London. When he heard about an opportunity to play hockey in Idaho Falls, the first thing he did was go to the internet.
“I had to Google Idaho Falls,” he said. “I didn’t even know where that was.”
Ayling grew up in southeast London, which isn’t exactly a hotbed for hockey.
“When I first started it wasn’t a very big sport in the UK,” he said. “The rinks and facilities were really deprived.
“I didn’t really focus on that when I was younger. I saw hockey for the first time when I was 6 and I just fell in love with it.”
Ayling came to the U.S. at 15 and focused on hockey.
“I was sad to be away from home,” he said. “Obviously moving away from home so young, I missed my family, but the best thing it did for me was force me to grow up a lot faster. It taught me how to be resilient and out on my own.”
Defenseman Matteo Mitrovic grew up in Austria and started figure skating at age 3. His trainer at the time suggested he try hockey.
“I loved it,” he said.
Mitrovic spent four years at an academy in Norway before coming to the U.S. and playing in Connecticut. He eventually got the opportunity to play for the newly-formed Spud Kings in November.
Quarters said he’s not surprised by the team’s turnaround or local popularity and wants to keep the program trending upward.
“Our plan has always been that by the end of the season we want to be extremely hard to play and we’re putting ourselves in that position now,” he said.
“I think the fact that we didn’t have everything at the start gave us that drive and that hunger,” Ayling added. “We know both sides of it and we like this side where we’re winning.”
