The Spud Kings downed the Northern Colorado Eagles 6-2 Thursday night to run their win streak to three straight.
Idaho Falls jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one period as Matteo Mitrovic, Noel Klassen and Griffin Gagnon each scored.
Jackson Howell, Shawn LeComte and Justin Davis each found the net for the Spud Kings and Colin Rowbotham stopped 28 of 30 shots.
The Spud Kings (10-26-1-2) and Eagles play again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at the Mountain America Center.
