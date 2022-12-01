Kristian Neddo grew up playing hockey in Idaho Falls, taking every opportunity he could to get on the ice at the rink at Tautphaus Park.
Now 19, the Idaho Falls High grad gets a new opportunity on some new ice.
As a member of the inaugural Spud Kings team, Neddo and his teammates get a chance to make some local hockey history Friday as the team makes its home debut at the new Mountain American Center.
"I've been hearing for years that we would be getting a new rink and team, and when I finally heard it was happening I had to get on this team," Neddo said.
Neddo and the Idaho Falls Spud Kings, a junior hockey organization playing in their inaugural season in the U.S. Premier Hockey League, will finally play their home opener Friday after spending the first three months of the season on the road while waiting for construction of the Mountain American Center to be completed.
It's been a long time coming, general manager Kevin Greene noted earlier this year as the team and the new arena started to come to fruition.
Like their baseball counterparts the Chukars, the Spud Kings are focused on development, with players hoping to prove themselves and move onto college teams or up the hockey ranks. The age range for the team is 17-21.
Neddo, who played four years of varsity hockey at Idaho Falls and played with the traveling club Idaho Falls Eagles, is one of three players, along with Clayton Rohner and Colton Peters, from Idaho Falls.
The Spud Kings' roster is diverse, with players ranging from the beaches of California, to Virginia, Minnesota to Finland and London. And of course, Canada.
Marty Quarters replaced Josh Hoff as head coach early in the season and has been working on building a competitive roster in the team's first season.
"It was a matter of getting them to trust me and understanding what I was trying to demand of them," said Quarters, who has 30 years of coaching experience.
The Spud Kings enter their home opener 3-19 with an overtime loss and two shoutout losses. There has been a lot of turnover with the roster, but Quarters said he's starting to see the improvement in play he's been expecting.
Noel Klassen, from Ottawa, Canada, said one of his goals is the opportunity to play for an NCAA Division III team or possibly a university in Canada.
"I'm really looking to develop as a player," he said
"The team has really gotten better," added Justin Davis, who joined the team during the season. "I really trust this team. Ever since I came here the first time I saw a spark on the team and guys are starting to buy in."
Quarters said the team's record doesn't necessarily reflect how far the team's come since the first part of the season when the Spud Kings played against more experienced and established squads on the road.
Playing the first home game in the new arena will likely be a highlight in an inaugural season filled with firsts.
"I think there's more excitement than pressure," Quarters said, noting Dec. 2 has been circled on the calendar since the season started.
Neddo, who's been with the team since Day 1, said he's been ready for the first home game for months.
"I think the team's nerves are going to be high," he said of the home opener. "As soon as we drown out that crowd noise and start playing our game everything's going to fall into place and the town's going to see the work we put in this year."
