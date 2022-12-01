Kristian Neddo grew up playing hockey in Idaho Falls, taking every opportunity he could to get on the ice at the rink at Tautphaus Park.

Now 19, the Idaho Falls High grad gets a new opportunity on some new ice.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.