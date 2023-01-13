spud kings logo

Regular time was not enough to decide a winner Friday as the Northern Colorado Eagles defeated the Idaho Spud Kings 2-1 in overtime to end the Spud Kings’ three game winning streak.

Justin Davis scored for the Spud Kings on a power play in the second period to tie the game. That was the lone goal scored for Idaho Falls.


