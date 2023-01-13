Regular time was not enough to decide a winner Friday as the Northern Colorado Eagles defeated the Idaho Spud Kings 2-1 in overtime to end the Spud Kings’ three game winning streak.
Justin Davis scored for the Spud Kings on a power play in the second period to tie the game. That was the lone goal scored for Idaho Falls.
Collin Rowbotham saved 29 shots, but gave up the game winning goal by the Eagles to secure the win.
The Spud Kings (10-26-2-2) and the Eagles play Saturday at Mountain America Center at 7 p.m.
