Five of the seven District 6 teams at state volleyball reached today’s semifinals in the Treasure Valley.
Madison, Bonneville, Sugar-Salem, Firth and Watersprings all went 2-0 on Friday to advance in the winners bracket of their respective classifications. The winners of today’s 11 a.m semifinal matches move on to the championship matches this afternoon.
Class 5A
MADISON 3, BOISE 0; MADISON 3, SKYVIEW 0: At Ridgevue High School, the Bobcats took down a powerhouse District 3 school to go 2-0 on day one of state volleyball.
After defeating Boise 25-19, 25-14, 25-15, the Bobcats swept Skyview 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 to move on to an 11 a.m. semifinal match today versus Lake City.
Skyview, which is in its first year of 5A, entered this weekend having won two consecutive 4A state titles. The Bobcats (37-4) join Timberline as the lone Idaho teams to defeat Skyview this season.
“They were very excited,” Madison coach Meranda Maestas said of her players’ reaction to beating the Hawks, whom they had lost to in a championship match of a tournament in Utah earlier in the season. “They’re a solid team. They definitely rallied with us. I think everyone kinda pulled together and did their job. We played really good defense.”
Baylee Peterson totaled 23 kills, three blocks and three aces for the day while Charity Wilson had 19 kills, three blocks and 30 digs and Chloe Miller had five blocks, 55 assists, six kills and 22 digs. Lexi Garner totaled 16 kills and 10 blocks and Lexi Weaver totaled five aces and 35 digs.
Madison’s semifinal opponent today, Lake City (31-1), played the Bobcats twice at last year’s state tournament. Madison lost both times to take the third place trophy.
“We just have to make sure we play defense like we did tonight and keep taking swings,” Maestas said. “I think we match up pretty evenly with them. They’re a great offensive team.”
TIMBERLINE 3, RIGBY 0; ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, RIGBY 2: At Ridgevue High School, Rigby’s first state volleyball tournament appearance in seven years ended with consecutive losses to District 3 schools.
Timberline defeated Rigby 25-12, 25-21, 25-17 in a morning match and the Trojans later fell to Rocky Mountain 25-19, 23-25, 23-25, 25-13, 15-9.
Class 4A
BONNEVILLE 3, TWIN FALLS 0; BONNEVILLE 3, MIDDLETON 0: At Rocky Mountain High School, the Bonneville High School volleyball team went 2-0 on the first day of the 4A state volleyball tournament to move to one win away from the state championship match.
The Bees swept Twin Falls 25-10, 25-17, 25-13 in a morning match and defeated Middleton 25-12, 25-14, 25-12 in the afternoon.
Bonneville head coach Chantal McMurtrey said the Bees cleaned up their play after the second set versus Twin Falls.
“We really came back ready to play against Middleton,” McMurtrey said. “Our blocking has been phenomenal. It’s really fun to see.”
Makayla Sorensen had 19 kills, 10 digs and four aces for the day while Sade Williams totaled 11 kills, three blocks, 12 digs and two aces and Sadie Lott totaled 15 kill and six blocks. Paige Dixon had 12 kills, six blocks and five aces for the day while Mariah Jardine had 13 kills and seven blocks and Alexis McMurtrey had 60 assists, five aces and seven digs for the Bees (38-3).
Today will be the first time Bonneville, two-time defending 5A state champion playing in its first 4A tournament since 2013, has played Century since its jamboree in August.
“Century got down to Kuna 16-5 in the third set and came back,” McMurtrey said. “It should be a good game.”
Class 3A
SUGAR-SALEM 3, PARMA 2; SUGAR-SALEM 3, SNAKE RIVER 1: At Mountain View High School, the two-time defending 3A state champion Diggers moved on to today’s semifinals.
The Diggers defeated Parma 25-13, 25-27, 25-19, 14-25, 15-9 in a marathon match in the morning and followed that up with a 23-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 win over Snake River in the afternoon.
Camber Dodson had 34 digs, 64 assists, four blocks, 20 kills and one ace for the day while Megan Pannell totaled 40 digs, three blocks and 30 kills and Macie Knapp had 53 digs, one block, 21 kills and one assist. Mardee Fillmore had nine kills, 23 blocks and 13 digs for the day while Katie Miller had 14 kills, nine digs and four blocks.
The Diggers (31-9) play Filer at 11 a.m. today.
Class 2A
FIRTH 3, SODA SPRINGS 0; FIRTH 3, COLE VALLEY 0: At Capital High School, Firth reached today’s semifinals upon sweeping Soda Springs and Cole Valley in three sets each.
The Cougars defeated Soda Springs 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 before sweeping Cole Valley 25-16, 25-15, 25-23 later in the day.
“All my girls were able to move the ball around really well,” Firth coach Elda Park said. “(Opponents) didn’t have a place where they could focus on one player.”
Kaydee Park totaled 76 assists and 36 digs for the day while Kiley Mecham had 18 kills and two blocks and Jordyn Adams totaled 13 kills, 14 digs and five blocks. Hailey Gee ended the day with 25 kills, 18 digs and three blocks and Abby Schiess totaled 18 kills and two blocks for Firth (26-6), which plays defending state runner-up Malad (39-5) in today’s semifinals. Malad swept Firth in three sets earlier in the season.
“We didn’t are so well the first time we played them,” Park said. “We’ve learned a lot from that match.”
WEST JEFFERSON ELIMINATED FROM 2A TOURNAMENT: At Capital High School, West Jefferson defeated Declo in the first of the 2A state tournament before falling to Malad and Soda Springs later in the day.
The Panthers’ win over Declo was their first state volleyball win since 2010. Set scores and other details from these matches were unavailable by Post Register press deadline.
Class 1A Division II
WATERSPRINGS 3, LOGOS 0; WATERSPRINGS 3, CLARK FORK 0: At Borah High School, Watersprings went 2-0 with a pair of three-set sweeps over two north Idaho schools.
The Warriors defeated Logos 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 in the morning and Clark Fork 25-22, 25-20, 25-18 to reach today’s 11 a.m. semifinal match versus Horseshoe Bend.
Watersprings, which graduated one from last year’s state championship team and is also without junior Abigail Yadon this season, got solid contribution from young players as well as juniors Joanna Hayes and Angie Gomez.
“The kids really stepped up,” Watersprings coach Robyn King said. “I was really, really proud of them, for sure. All of them. Our younger players have really come through. It’s a great learning experience for them.”
King said Gomez had 23 points for the day and sophomore Adrianna Rubio played fantastic defense.
Watersprings’ semifinal opponent Horseshoe Bend is in its first year in 1A Division II upon winning the 1A Division I state title last season.
“They’re very good,” King said. “We’ll give it a go.”