An Idaho high school cross-country season that has garnered national attention should put on another show of talent this weekend at the state championships in Lewiston.
That talent is uniquely historic, according to Sugar-Salem head coach Brett Hill. At the annual Bob Firman Invitational on Sept. 22 at Eagle Island State Park, Hill called this season’s Idaho runners the best he’s seen in the 26 years he’s been coaching in the Gem State.
That talent makes for numerous storylines this weekend, and a number of District 6 teams and individuals are contributing to them. In 5A, a nationally ranked girls team is favored to add a state team title to an already impressive season and the boys team and individual races could be nailbiters. In 4A, a District 91 team sweep is likely to happen again, but there is potential for that sweep to be of a different kind. In 3A, a team and individual sweep by the same District 6 team is projected to happen for the first time since 2014. In 2A, one historic team title sweep should continue while another is looking like it will be snapped. And in 1A, one team race is favored to be a repeat while everything else is up in the air.
Furthermore, the Lewiston Orchards course is at low elevation and could produce season best and career best times for multiple runners this weekend, evident by the numerous personal records at the Inland Empire Challenge on Oct. 6. One thing to follow is how many sub-15:30 times by boys and sub-18 times by girls happen Saturday.
Read on for a breakdown of each classification from a District 6 perspective.
Class 5A
Madison sends its boys and girls teams for the fifth consecutive season while Rigby sends its boys and girls teams for the second year in a row. The Bobcats have won at least one trophy for the last three seasons — fourth place girls in 2015, fourth place girls and boys in 2016 and fourth place girls in 2017. Several of the runners who contributed to that trophy streak graduated, however, including current BYU runner and 2015 Idaho 5A individual state champion Rachel Morrin. Returning state medalists Spencer Stutz and Janessa Lemon will lead Madison.
The Trojans are led by three-time state medalist and lone senior Hailey Phillips on the girls side as well as sophomores Morgan Dean and Rainey Gallup while the trio of Mason Chandler, Joe Campbell and Quinn Kunz lead the boys. The last time Rigby won a cross-country state trophy was 2015, when the boys placed third in 4A.
Thunder Ridge did not qualify teams for state in its first year as a program, but is sending four individuals: Stetson Moss, Seth Bingham, Jessica Moss and Hailey Thueson. Stetson Moss is defending 5A boys individual state champion, having won it as a Bonneville runner last year while Thueson enters this weekend with the fastest time by a District 6 5A girl this season (18:59.6).
The 5A individual races will be more competitive than last season. Entering this weekend, 11 5A boys have broken the 16-minute barrier in Idaho and all 11 of them are competing Saturday. The No. 1 time from those 11 belongs to Borah sophomore Nathan Green, who ran 15:10.9 to place third overall in the Bob Firman Elite race. As for the girls, seven of the nine sub-18 minute times run by Idaho girls this season belong to 5A runners. Two-time defending individual champion Lexy Halladay of Mountain View, Boise’s Maggie Liebich and Eagle’s Ashley LaJocies are all in contention for individual gold.
The team race will be particularly close on the boys side between two-time defending champion Rocky Mountain and Timberline, who were separated by three points at last week’s 5A District 3 championships. Boise, which is No. 6 in milesplit.com’s national top 50 rankings and No. 6 in DyeStat.com’s national top 30 rankings, are heavily favored to win the girls team title.
Class 4A
This classification, as well as 3A and 2A, is one worth following closely for District 6 cross-country fans.
Last season, District 91 brought two banners and two blue trophies home thanks to the Idaho Falls boys claiming their first team title since 2005 and the Skyline girls edging Twin Falls by four points to win a program first title.
The I.F. boys return everyone but Matthew Gyles back from last year’s state title team including medalists Zach Erikson, Mitchell Athay and Reed Eddington. The Tigers have piled up the accolades this season: Cardinal Classic champions, Tiger-Grizz varsity A champions, fourth place (and top Idaho team) in the Bob Firman boys elite race, Inland Empire champions, city/county champions and 4A District 6 champions. The Tigers won state by 40 points last year, and the margin could be equally as large this weekend.
“Everyone’s been getting better over the season,” senior and defending individual state runner-up Erikson said of his teammates following last week’s 4A District 6 championship meet. “I’m feeling pretty confident about our chances to win.”
Skyline’s boys, who reach state for the fourth consecutive season, will be led by senior returning medalist Dallin Hart. Skyline’s girls have all but one of their runners back from last year’s title team and return medalists Sariah Harrison, Macy Olson, Breanne Herrmann and Adria Roberts. Like the I.F. boys, they have acquired impressive finishes: second place at the Cardinal Classic, Tiger-Grizz varsity A champions, Bob Conley varsity A champions, city/county champions, 4A District 6 champions. Defending individual state runner-up Harrison also enters this weekend with three sub-19 minute times and has aspirations of breaking 18 minutes.
“I’ve gotta be super strong mentally in the race, especially in the middle,” Harrison said after the 4A District 6 championships. “That’s where you lose those few seconds. I’ve gotta stay strong and push when it hurts.”
The 4A girls team title could be decided by a thin margin again this year. Skyline’s biggest competitors are Bishop Kelly and District 91 rival Idaho Falls. The Tigers’ top five girls have been inching closer to Skyline’s top five the last three weeks and, like their male teammates, had numerous personal records at the Inland Empire Challenge on the Lewiston course on Oct. 6. If Skyline’s top three girls finish in the top 15 and enough runners from teams not named Idaho Falls place in the top 20 Saturday in between I.F.’s top five runners, Skyline should repeat as team champions by a slim margin.
If Idaho Falls was to get a team title sweep, it would not only be historic for the Tigers, who have never won a girls cross-country state title, but for District 6. No District 6 5A or 4A school--Idaho Falls city school or otherwise--has ever swept team titles at state cross-country before. The closest anyone came to a sweep was Hillcrest, which won the boys titles while taking second in girls in 2002 and 2003.
I.F.’s Erikson is a top contender for the individual title as is two-time defending champion Nick Russell of Bishop Kelly. Erikson has raced Russell three times this season, including at the Inland Empire Challenge on the state course, and has won every time by close margins. Defending girls champion Mattalyn Geddes of Twin Falls, who has an Idaho 4A No. 1 time of 17:52.1, is favored to reclaim her title this year while Harrison and Ridgevue freshman Alexia Corona should battle it out for second and third.
Shelley sends its girls team and two boys, Keagan Anderson and Dawson Poulsen, to state in its first year in 4A. Andersen, Karlie Callahan and Jessica Williams are returning medalists for the Russets from last year’s 3A state meet, where Callahan won the girls individual title. Anticipate a number of Shelley runners to claim their first 4A medals Saturday and possibly a trophy for the Russet girls if they run the way they did at districts.
Blackfoot, led by Austin Despain, James Cannon and Nate Blackwelder, sends its boys team to state for the second consecutive season. The Broncos placed fifth in the boys standings last year. Shakayla Morgan also qualified as an individual for the 4A girls race.
One other individual, Bonneville’s Breanna Bohney, also qualified from 4A District 6 for Saturday.
Class 3A
The numbers don’t lie for District 6 at 3A state cross-country for the last 10 years: nine consecutive boys state team championships, six consecutive girls state team championships, eight consecutive girls individual state champions and five of the last six boys individual state champions.
Expect that streak to continue resoundingly Saturday. Sugar-Salem, which completed its first cross-country team state title sweep a year ago, could repeat that feat by bigger margins this weekend due to the departure of one of their biggest competitors, Shelley, to 4A. The Diggers swept last week’s 3A District 6 titles with perfect scores--a career first for coach Hill--and also got individual titles from Kooper Williams and Sarenady Price. Williams leads Idaho’s 3A boys with a school record time of 15:45.2 from Bob Firman and is highly favored to win individual gold. Price will battle with Weiser’s Abbey Shirts, Bonners Ferry’s Abigail Gorton and Fruitland’s Emma Hillam for girls individual gold.
Teton sends both its teams to state for the first time since 2012, when it won the boys team title and placed third in girls. Teton is led by Sara Bagley and Jack Dobbs.
Class 2A
For the first time since the Firth boys won in 2008, a District 6 team is favored to snap one of Soda Springs’ strangleholds and win a state championship banner and state trophy.
Soda Springs’s sweep of last year’s state titles made it five in a row for the boys and extended their all-Idaho, all-sport, all-classification girls record to 12 consecutive. The Cardinals face some stiff competition this weekend, however, especially on the boys side.
Salmon, which took second in both girls and boys standings last year and has five returning medalists, finished ahead of the Cardinal boys in the varsity B division of Tiger-Grizz and at the Salmon Invitational. The Salmon boys took second by one point to Soda Springs last year, and Soda Springs head coach Jeff Horsley said at Tiger-Grizz that they are the team to watch.
“They’ve been fun to watch,” Horsley said in September. “They’ve continued to get better each year. I think we’ll be chasing them this year.”
Ririe, led by returning state medalists Kazel Webb, Stetson Machen and Kohl Marion, sends its boys and girls teams for the third consecutive season. The Bulldogs placed third in the girls standings last season and third in boys, fourth in girls in 2016.
Firth doesn’t send teams to state for the first time in 20 years, but sends Jaylyn McKinnon and returning medalist Cassi Robbins as individuals.
West Jefferson sends its girls team, led by district champion Elizabeth Spencer, and one boy, Hyrum Spencer. The Panthers’ last trophy came in 2015--third place girls.
North Fremont sends its boys team, led by Asher Johnston, this weekend, marking the first time since 2006 the Huskies have sent a full team to state.
Salmon junior Andy Gebhardt, who placed third in 2016 and second last year, is a serious contender for boys individual gold. The biggest competition for two-time girls individual champion Josi Kelsey of Bear Lake for gold this year are her sisters Elli and Elise, Cole Valley Christian’s Keelin Stewart and McCall-Donnelly’s Sophie McManus. Cole Valley Christian will also be Soda Springs’ biggest competition for the girls title.
Class 1A
Butte County is the lone District 6 1A school to qualify two teams to Lewiston. The Pirates send both their girls and boys to state for the first time since 2005 and are led by defending girls individual champion Natalya Babcock. A sophomore, Babcock will again be in the mix for individual gold with six other girls.
Leadore sends four runners to state, its most in at least five years: Lena Beyeler, Austin Beyeler, Ryker Tomchak and Kyle Quiroz.
Liberty Charter should repeat as boys champions while Troy is favored to win girls.