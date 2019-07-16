Through the Tuesday evening performance of the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyo., Sugar City’s Haylee Pocock has produced one of the fastest times this week in pole bending.
Idaho’s state runner-up in pole bending, Pocock’s winning time of 20.309 seconds from the Monday morning performance is the second fastest time thus far in the event at the NHSFR. Fellow Idahoans Jessi Farr, a recent Challis High School graduate competing in her first NHSFR in three years, was 19th in the Tuesday morning performance with a time of 26.819 while Newdale’s Abby Ricks was 16th in the Tuesday evening performance with a time of 21.6.
Also from Challis, Kade Bruno won the Sunday evening performance of saddle bronc with a ride of 75 and as of 9:40 p.m. Tuesday is ninth in the all-around cowboy standings with 195 points. Bruno’s Challis teammate Bruin Bradshaw was sixth in Tuesday morning’s performance with a 48.
Rigby’s Kyler Erickson and Rexburg’s Breanna Jenkins have done well thus far in reined cow horse. Erickson tied for fourth in Sunday night’s performance with 283.5 points while Jenkins tied for fifth in Monday morning’s performance with 287.5 points. Erickson also tied for fourth in Monday morning’s boys cutting performance with 137 points.
Hamer’s Miles Johnson had the second highest score of the Monday morning bull riding performance (71) and Sugar City’s Dayton Decker was 10th in Monday evening’s tie down roping performance with a time of 13.5 seconds.
Idaho is in third place in the boys team standings with 990 points and seventh in the girls team standings with 665 points as of 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. Texas leads the boys team standings with 1,905 points and Wyoming leads the girls team standings with 940 points. The Tuesday evening performances of steer wrestling, bull riding, girls cutting, team roping, reined cow horse did not conclude by Post Register deadline.