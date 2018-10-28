At Mountain View High School in Meridian, the Sugar-Salem High School volleyball team lost to Filer in four sets — 25-23, 24-26, 25-20, 25-14 — to finish second in the 3A state tournament.
Camber Dodson led all Diggers with 11 kills. Macie Knapp finished with 10 kills and one aces, as Mardee Fillmore had eight kills and seven blocks.
Sugar-Salem finished with three errors during the loss, as the Wildcats eventually dethroned the Diggers — back-to-back 3A state championships heading into the weekend.
Saturday evening was the first time Sugar-Salem lost in the 3A state championship since losing to Shelley in three sets during the 2015 postseason.
“Definitely bittersweet. They know what it it’s like to win, they just came up short,” Sugar-Salem coach Cami Dodson said. "They played their hearts out.”
Despite some inexperience and being young, Dodson said she was proud of her team for not buying into a narrative that Sugar-Salem was young, and not experienced enough to three-peat.
“There was a ton of pressure, but they rose and fought,” Dodson said. “I’m proud of our team.”
Sugar-Salem lost to Filer in five sets earlier in the day before the Diggers reached the state title match following a sweep over Homedale (25-13, 25-20, 25-15).
Against Homedale, Sugar-Salem was led by Camber Dodson (12 kills), Megan Pannell (11 kills) and Ashlyn McBride’s three aces.
Knapp finished with 16 kills and 14 digs against Filer during the two teams'first meeting.
Sugar-Salem finishes its season 25-11.
2A
At Capital High School in Boise, Firth lost to Malad in three sets, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-23 to finish second in this year’s 2A state tournament.
After losing to Malad, 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 15-25, 23-25), earlier in the day, Firth reached the state title match by sweeping Soda Springs, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22, during the third-place match.
A year after losing to Malad in the 2A third-place match, Firth played the Dragons for the second time in four years for the 2A state title.
And like last time these two teams met, it was a similar outcome: Malad beating Firth (the Dragons beat the Cougars, 3-2, during the 2014 championship).
“They were disappointed,” Firth coach Elda Park said. “They worked hard to get to that championship game and they just had too many good hitters and we couldn’t get a block up. But it was a good a matchup.”
In three matches Saturday, Kaydee Park finished with 111 assists and 66 digs. Kiley Mecham had 26 kills and two blocks. Jordyn Adams had 19 kills, 45 digs and three blocks; Hailey Gee finished with 38 kills, 50 digs and three blocks.
Abby Schiess had 32 kills and 17 blocks. Liberty Park finished with 30 digs on the day.
“There’s a lot of teams that would like to be in our shoes right now,” Park said. “I’m proud of the girls and played their hearts out there.”
Firth ends its season at 27-8.
1A DII
A year after winning its first state title in school history, Watersprings left 1A DII’s state tournament in Borah with another trophy in volleyball: a green, third place.
The Warriors finished third after being swept by Horseshoe Bend (25-8, 25-10, 25-15) — Saturday’s eventual champion — and Salmon River (25-13, 25-21, 25-13) Saturday at Borah High School.
Warriors coach Robyn King said her team, despite its youth, was “disappointed” in its second third place finish in three seasons.
King added that the tournament play would give her team — playing without Abigail Yadon — more experience for future tournaments.
“I just like to say our fans and parents that come out and support the kids,” King said. “Any time you can get hardware from a state tournament, you’re doing alright.”
Both losses on the defensive end, King said the Warriors will look to play in more competitive tournaments heading into next year to help them prepare for future state tournaments.
“Things were a little tougher, but that’s to be expected when you get to those matches,” King said. “Horseshoe Bend is a real solid team. We played as well as we could against them.
“I think when you have a group that’s pretty young, just to being at the state tournament and at that level is a good experience,” King added.