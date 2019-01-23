Little change occurred in the latest girls basketball poll, but one local team did move up in the ranks.
Sugar-Salem, previously ranked No. 3 in 3A, took the No. 2 spot this week. The defending state champions are on a 16-game win streak. Defending state runner-up Snake River received two votes, but did not crack the top five.
In 4A, Bonneville remained at the No. 2 spot behind fellow undefeated eastern Idaho team Century and Blackfoot remained No. 5. The Bees defeated the Broncos 47-43 on Tuesday to take the No. 1 seed into the 4A District 6 tournament.
Ririe kept its No. 3 spot in the 2A ranks, but narrowed the gap with No. 2 Melba by one point (28-27). West Jefferson fell out of the top five this week, but was among 2A teams receiving votes.
Mackay was among unranked 1A Division II teams receiving votes this week.
The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.
Week 8 Girls Basketball State Media Poll
Records are through Tuesday.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 19-0 40 1
2. Lake City 17-3 30 2
3. Eagle 17-3 23 4
4. Boise 14-5 15 5
5. Timberline 14-5 12 3
Others receiving votes: None
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (8) 20-0 40 1
2. Bonneville 20-0 32 2
3. Middleton 16-2 24 3
4. Bishop Kelly 14-4 12 4
5. Blackfoot 16-3 11 5
Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberlake (7) 16-2 39 1
2. Sugar-Salem (1) 18-2 31 3
3. Parma 18-2 26 2
4. Bonners Ferry 13-5 15 4
5. Gooding 14-6 7 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 2
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 19-0 40 1
2. Melba 19-1 28 2
3. Ririe 15-4 27 3
4. Cole Valley Christian 17-3 13 4
5. Malad 14-6 6 T-5
Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 3, Grangeville 2, St. Maries 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (8) 16-0 40 1
2. Shoshone 18-1 29 2
3. Lapwai 14-4 27 3
4. Rimrock 17-2 8 T-5
5. Troy 12-5 7 T-5
Others receiving votes: Notus 4, Riverstone 3, Genesee 2
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sho-Ban (4) 17-1 36 1
2. Carey (3) 15-1 33 2
3. Salmon River 14-2 20 4
4. Kendrick 16-3 12 3
T-5. Rockland 15-3 8 5
T-5. Genesis Prep (1) 7-9 8 -
Others receiving votes: Mackay 2, Nezperce 1
This week’s voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com
Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com