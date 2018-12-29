A four-year starter for the Sugar-Salem High School boys soccer team is continuing his career in college.
Senior Spencer Dayley signed his national letter of intent with the Western Wyoming Community College men’s soccer program Thursday at his home. The Mustangs recruited Dayley as a midfielder, the position he has played the last two seasons. Prior to that, he played defender as a freshman and sophomore.
Dayley made a visit to the Rock Springs campus in November and participated in a tryout while there.
“I spent a couple hours playing with them,” Dayley said Friday afternoon by phone. “I really liked the team. Really nice guys.”
He also met head coach Jeff Atkinson, assistant coach Roger Carroll and athletic director Lu Sweet. Dayley said his older sister Melia, a 2014 Sugar-Salem graduate, played at Western Wyoming for two years and had a good experience playing for Atkinson, who also coaches the women’s soccer team.
“She knew the coach and the athletic director and she mentioned me to them,” Dayley said. “She had full praise for him. She liked the schooling as well. I felt like it was a good decision.”
The 2018 3A District 6 Boys Soccer All Conference Player of the Year, Dayley had 11 goals and 11 assists his senior season and also led the Diggers in clears, 50-50 balls, tackles, take-aways and interceptions. The Diggers went 18-2-1 this season and claimed the 3A boys soccer state consolation trophy.
Dayley, who started playing soccer in second grade, played all four years on Sugar-Salem’s varsity team. He also has played the last seven years with Sugar-Salem’s club team in the offseason.
He said he has wanted to play in college ever since he took up the sport, and he feels prepared to take this next step after playing for the Diggers. Sugar-Salem made it to the 3A state tournament every year of his career and won back-to-back district championships his junior and senior seasons.
“With Sugar, we have a lot of kids like to play year-round,” Dayley said. “We have a lot of programs to do that. With the high school season, the coaches are great. The team’s great. They push you and make you better.”