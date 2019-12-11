Two-time defending 3A state champion Sugar-Salem appeared in the season's first girls basketball state media poll in the same place it finished the previous two seasons: with the top spot.
The Diggers were voted the unanimous No. 1 team in the 3A poll, receiving all seven votes. Sugar-Salem is undefeated through Tuesday evening, including handing two-time defending 2A state champion Soda Springs its first loss since its 2017 season opener. Snake River also cracked the top five in 3A, ranked No. 5, and Teton was among 3A teams receiving votes.
Bonneville and Blackfoot are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the 4A poll.
In 2A, Ririe was ranked No. 5 while fellow Nuclear Conference team Firth was among teams receiving votes.
In 1ADI, Butte County was among teams receiving votes.
The complete poll can be read below with local teams bolded.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Boise (4) 8-2 30 -
2. Mountain View (2) 7-2 28 -
3. Timberline (1) 7-1 20 -
4. Coeur d’Alene 7-0 12 -
5. Lake City 5-2 10 -
Other receiving votes: Eagle 3, Meridian 1
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (7) 6-0 35 -
2. Bonneville 5-0 25 -
3. Blackfoot 5-1 16 -
4. Jerome 6-0 15 -
5. Middleton 4-1 6 -
Other receiving votes: Preston 5, Twin Falls 1, Kuna 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (7) 6-0 35 -
2. Timberlake 4-2 24 -
3. Parma 5-2 17 -
4. Kellogg 4-1 12 -
5. Snake River 3-3 10 -
Other receiving votes: Teton 7
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (6) 4-2 33 -
2. Melba 7-1 25 -
3. Cole Valley Christian (1) 6-1 20
4. Grangeville 6-1 11 -
5. Ririe 3-1 8
Other receiving votes: Declo 3, Firth 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (3) 5-1 31 -
2. Lapwai (3) 4-0 29 -
3. Grace 6-1 17 -
4. Rimrock 4-0 16 -
5. Oakley 3-2 8 -
Other receiving votes: Butte County 2, Notus 1, Raft River 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (4) 6-0 32 -
2. Carey (2) 5-1 23 -
3. Tri-Valley (1) 6-1 20 -
4. Salmon River 4-1 16 -
5. Sho-Ban 2-1 5- -
Other receiving votes: Kendrick 3, Murtaugh 3, Hansen 2, Lakeside 1
This week’s voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press, Ben Jones, Times-News, Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com, Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register, Brandon Walton, Idaho Press, Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal, Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.