COVID-19 changed the habits and lifestyles of people around the world. Sports became affected by it as events had to be postponed or canceled at every level. While mainstream sports like basketball, baseball, soccer, and more took time to get back to playing, non-traditional sports like disc golf grew significantly, especially in Rexburg.
People, young and old, have gone to some of the courses in Rexburg to try the sport for competitive and casual purposes. There are three courses including Nature Park, the fields at Brigham Young University-Idaho, and a course on the Eagle campsite near Nature Park.
Disc golf is similar to playing golf, but instead of using a club, players toss a frisbee-like disc and try to make into a net or basket.
Having multiple area courses helps introduce the sport to others. That was the case with Dane Bohman, who took to the sport five years ago.
“I thought it was fun, it was something I could do for exercise," Bohman said. "A co-worker got me to play and I found it an enjoyable sport."
Once Bohman started to find how fun disc golf was, he started a disc golf store where people who had the same passion for the sport could buy discs and other accessories to play and have fun.
After Bohman opened a store in his house and designed a course in his yard, officials in Sugar City became interested in the sport and developed a course last year that is now available to play. Even the Sugar-Salem high school track team has used some discs to practice.
Nathan Hendricks, another disc golfer from Rexburg, was introduced to the sport by his uncle. Hendricks played baseball growing up and although it was a sport he will play occasionally, now his passion for disc golf has grown as the game has grown.
“I was not into doing competitions when I first started to play as I always wanted to play with friends or by myself,” Hendricks said.
But as COVID-19 hit, organizing a league became the opportunity not only to showcase the talent, but it also became the opportunity to grow the sport and make new friends.
“It is an awesome sport,” Hendricks said. “People with different skill sets show up, and it is nice that it is growing as people experience it.”
As the sport continues to grow, Bohman has plans to expand courses in other cities in the area with the help of others.
“There is potential in St. Anthony and Rigby to get courses," he said.
Disc golf courses can be found also at the College of Eastern Idaho, Snake River Landing, Skyline High School, McCowin Park, Freeman Park, and Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls.
To find more disc golf courses, log on to the Udisc website or check the Teton River Disc Golf Facebook page.
