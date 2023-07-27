COVID-19 changed the habits and lifestyles of people around the world. Sports became affected by it as events had to be postponed or canceled at every level. While mainstream sports like basketball, baseball, soccer, and more took time to get back to playing, non-traditional sports like disc golf grew significantly, especially in Rexburg.

People, young and old, have gone to some of the courses in Rexburg to try the sport for competitive and casual purposes. There are three courses including Nature Park, the fields at Brigham Young University-Idaho, and a course on the Eagle campsite near Nature Park.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.