Marlowe Hereford

Two new District 6 teams joined the ranks of the final girls basketball state media poll of 2019.

Teton (7-4), previously among 3A teams receiving votes in the first poll of the season released Dec. 11, moved up to the No. 4 spot in 3A this week. Two-time defending state champion Sugar-Salem remained in the No. 1 spot, receiving six of seven first-place votes while Snake River was among 3A teams receiving votes.

Mackay also joined the 1A Division II ranks, moving into the No. 5 spot after being previously unranked. The Miners entered Thursday on a four-game win streak and are responsible for handing Rockland, ranked No. 3 this week and No. 1 last week, its lone loss.

Undefeated Bonneville held onto its No. 2 spot in the 4A ranks behind defending 4A state champion Century while fellow 4A District 6 team Blackfoot remained in the No. 3 spot.

Rigby was among 5A teams receiving votes while Ririe and Butte County were among 2A and 1A Division I teams receiving votes, respectively. The 5A,1A Division I and 1A Division II ranks all had new No. 1 teams this week. Timberline moved from No. 3 to No. 1 in 5A, Lapwai leapfrogged Prairie for No. 1 in 1ADI and defending state champion Carey moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in 1ADII.

Below is the complete poll with local teams bolded.

Week 2 Girls Basketball Poll

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberline (1) 8-1 27 3

2. Mountain View (2) 8-2 26 2

3. Boise (2) 9-2 25 1

4. Coeur d’Alene (2) 10-1 14 4

5. Lake City 6-2 9 5

Other receiving votes: Meridian 3, Rigby 1

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Century (5) 7-1 33 1

2. Bonneville (2) 8-0 30 2

3. Blackfoot 8-1 18 3

4. Preston 10-2 10 -

5. Twin Falls 8-2 5 -

Other receiving votes: Jerome 4, Middleton 4, Kuna 1

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (6) 7-1 34 1

2. Parma (1) 7-2 27 3

3. Timberlake 5-4 21 2

4. Teton 7-4 10 -

5. Kellogg 6-2 9 4

Other receiving votes: Filer 2, Kimberly 1, Snake River 1

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (6) 9-2 34 1

2. Melba (1) 10-1 26 2

3. Cole Valley Christian 7-2 18 3

4. Grangeville 6-2 11 4

5. New Plymouth 8-2 6 -

Other receiving votes: Declo 5, Ririe 5

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (5) 7-0 33 2

2. Prairie (2) 7-1 30 1

3. Grace 8-1 18 3

4. Rimrock 7-0 15 4

5. Greenleaf Friends 8-0 4 -

Other receiving votes: Butte County 2, Oakley 2, Raft River 1

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (1) 6-1 26 2

2. Tri-Valley (3) 9-1 25 3

3. Rockland (2) 10-1 24 1

4. Kendrick (1) 4-1 9 -

5. Mackay 6-2 6 -

Other receiving votes: Salmon River 5, Nezperce 4, Sho-Ban 3, Lighthouse Christian 2, Lakeside 1

This week’s voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Ben Jones, Times-News

Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com

Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal

Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune

Marlowe Hereford is a sports reporter for the Post Register. Contact her at 542-6772 and find her on Twitter: @mwhereford.

