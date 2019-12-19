Two new District 6 teams joined the ranks of the final girls basketball state media poll of 2019.
Teton (7-4), previously among 3A teams receiving votes in the first poll of the season released Dec. 11, moved up to the No. 4 spot in 3A this week. Two-time defending state champion Sugar-Salem remained in the No. 1 spot, receiving six of seven first-place votes while Snake River was among 3A teams receiving votes.
Mackay also joined the 1A Division II ranks, moving into the No. 5 spot after being previously unranked. The Miners entered Thursday on a four-game win streak and are responsible for handing Rockland, ranked No. 3 this week and No. 1 last week, its lone loss.
Undefeated Bonneville held onto its No. 2 spot in the 4A ranks behind defending 4A state champion Century while fellow 4A District 6 team Blackfoot remained in the No. 3 spot.
Rigby was among 5A teams receiving votes while Ririe and Butte County were among 2A and 1A Division I teams receiving votes, respectively. The 5A,1A Division I and 1A Division II ranks all had new No. 1 teams this week. Timberline moved from No. 3 to No. 1 in 5A, Lapwai leapfrogged Prairie for No. 1 in 1ADI and defending state champion Carey moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in 1ADII.
Below is the complete poll with local teams bolded.
Week 2 Girls Basketball Poll
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (1) 8-1 27 3
2. Mountain View (2) 8-2 26 2
3. Boise (2) 9-2 25 1
4. Coeur d’Alene (2) 10-1 14 4
5. Lake City 6-2 9 5
Other receiving votes: Meridian 3, Rigby 1
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (5) 7-1 33 1
2. Bonneville (2) 8-0 30 2
3. Blackfoot 8-1 18 3
4. Preston 10-2 10 -
5. Twin Falls 8-2 5 -
Other receiving votes: Jerome 4, Middleton 4, Kuna 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 7-1 34 1
2. Parma (1) 7-2 27 3
3. Timberlake 5-4 21 2
4. Teton 7-4 10 -
5. Kellogg 6-2 9 4
Other receiving votes: Filer 2, Kimberly 1, Snake River 1
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (6) 9-2 34 1
2. Melba (1) 10-1 26 2
3. Cole Valley Christian 7-2 18 3
4. Grangeville 6-2 11 4
5. New Plymouth 8-2 6 -
Other receiving votes: Declo 5, Ririe 5
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (5) 7-0 33 2
2. Prairie (2) 7-1 30 1
3. Grace 8-1 18 3
4. Rimrock 7-0 15 4
5. Greenleaf Friends 8-0 4 -
Other receiving votes: Butte County 2, Oakley 2, Raft River 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (1) 6-1 26 2
2. Tri-Valley (3) 9-1 25 3
3. Rockland (2) 10-1 24 1
4. Kendrick (1) 4-1 9 -
5. Mackay 6-2 6 -
Other receiving votes: Salmon River 5, Nezperce 4, Sho-Ban 3, Lighthouse Christian 2, Lakeside 1
This week’s voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Ben Jones, Times-News
Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com
Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune