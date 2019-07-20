Two cowboys from the Post Register coverage area concluded the National High School Finals Rodeo as reserve champions Saturday in Rock Springs, Wyo.
Idaho's reigning state all-around cowboy Cooper Cooke, an incoming Teton High School junior competing in his first NHSFR, claimed reserve champion in bareback riding with 226 points. The runner-up finish was paced by a seventh place score of 74 in Saturday evening's short go and by winning the first go-round earlier in the week upon receiving a winning score of 82 in Wednesday morning's performance. That 82 was the highest score any cowboy received all week in bareback until eventual national champion Keenan Hayes of Colorado received an 82 to win Saturday's short go. Hayes won the bareback national title with 232 points. Cooke also ended up in fifth place in the final all-around cowboy standings with 890 points and 18th place in saddle bronc with 73 points.
Bruno claimed reserve champion in bull riding in a tie for second place with Alberta's Quade Hughson, who also had 145 points. Bruno won Saturday evening's short go round with a score of 74. Hughson and Bruno finished right behind Oklahoma's Caden Bunch, who won the bull riding national title with 148 points. Bruno also finished tied for third in the final all-around cowboy standings with 1,025 points and placed seventh in saddle bronc with 151 points. Colorado's Jace Logan won all-around cowboy with 1,120 points and Utah's Kenna Coronado won all-around cowgirl with 870 points.
Cooke and Bruno were not the only eastern Idahoans to claim top-10 finishes at the NHSFR. Idaho state all-around cowgirl Breanna Jenkins of Rexburg accumulated 859.5 points to place fifth in reined cow horse.
Elsewhere Saturday, Kelby Schneiter of Rexburg won Saturday morning’s bareback performance with a score of 76 to finish in 26th place and Hamer's Miles Johnson finished 18th in bull riding with 71 points.
Texas won the boys team title with 8,020 points and combined team title with 12,260 points while Utah accumulated 5,725 points to win the girls team title. Idaho was third on the boys side with 4,547.5 points, sixth in the girls team standings with 2,246 points and third in the combined team standings with 6,793.5 points.