Cooper Cooke is making an impression at his first National High School Finals Rodeo.
The incoming Teton High School junior and reigning Idaho state all-around cowboy won the Wednesday morning bareback riding performance, receiving a score of 82. That is the highest scoring ride thus far in the event at the NHSFR this week in Rock Springs, Wyo. He followed that up with the top score in the Wednesday evening performance (70). He ends the first go-round in first place and is first place in the average with 152 points.
Menan’s Ryland Lufkin also did well Wednesday in barrel racing with an eighth place time of 18.098 seconds in the morning performance and a ninth place time of 17.957 in the evening performance. She concluded the first go-round in 46th place and is currently eighth in the average with a time of 36.055.
Other locals finished in the top 20 upon conclusion of the first go-round of their events. Sugar City’s Haylee Pocock ended the first go-round of pole bending in second with a time of 20.309, Challis’s Kade Bruno’s score of 75 remains tied for first in the saddle bronc first go-round and Rexburg’s Breanna Jenkins ended the first round of reined cow horse tied for 13th place with 287.5 points and is tied for 30th in the average.
Through Wednesday morning’s performances, Idaho is sixth in the girls team standings with 626 points and fifth in the boys team standings with 1,040 points. Utah leads the girls team standings with 1,565 points and Texas leads the boys team standings with 2,125 points. Wednesday evening performance results from bull riding, girls cutting, steer wrestling, team roping and reined cow horse were not posted by Post Register deadline.