Three years after becoming the first from Idaho to win all-around cowboy at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo, Cooper Cooke is in contention for the all-around cowboy title at his first National High School Finals Rodeo.
The incoming Teton High School junior who won all-around cowboy at the Idaho High School Finals Rodeo in June is in second place in the all-around cowboy standings with 835 points through Friday morning’s performances at Rock Springs, Wyo. He is 100 points behind the leader, Mason Stuller of Oregon. Cooke remained atop the bareback average with 152 points through Friday evening’s performances and he won Friday morning’s saddle bronc performance with a score of 73 to put him in a tie for 14th in the saddle bronc average.
Challis cowboy Kade Bruno also remained in the all-around cowboy standings through Friday morning’s performances, sitting in ninth place with 475 points. He is tied for 16th in the bull riding average with fellow Idahoan Miles Johnson of Hamer. They each have 71 points. Additionally, Bruno is tied for 11th in the saddle bronc average with 75 points and he has his final performance this morning.
Idaho’s reigning all-around cowgirl is also in the top 20 of the average of her event. Rexburg’s Breanna Jenkins, who was sixth in Friday evening’s reined cow horse performance with 286.5 points, is fifth in the reined cow horse average with 859.5 points.
Rigby’s Kyler Erickson placed 13th in Friday morning’s reined cowhorse performance with 266.5 points and tied for sixth in Friday evening’s boys cutting performance with 63 points. Sugar City’s Dayton Decker was ninth in Friday morning’s tie-down roping performance with a time of 20.04 seconds and Haylee Pocock, also of Sugar City, was 25th in Friday evening’s pole bending performance with a time of 30.353 seconds.
Idaho is also in the top 10 of the team standings through Friday morning’s performances. Idaho is second in the boys team standings with 3,385 points, seventh in the girls team standings with 1,411 points and fourth in the combined team standings with 4,796 points--four points behind third-place Kansas. Texas leads the boys team standings with 4,745 points and the combined team standings with 7,590 points while Utah leads the girls team standings with 4,460 points.
Results from Friday evening’s performances for bull riding, girls cutting and team roping were not posted by Post Register deadline.