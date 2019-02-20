Seven District 6 schools ranging from 2A to 5A were represented at the 41st annual Simplot Games taking place last Thursday through Saturday at Holt Arena.
District 6 produced five top-five finishes in the finals. Madison’s Rayven Nealey placed third in girls triple jump finals and was the top Idahoan placer with a mark of 39 feet, three inches. Shelley’s Ty Wright cleared 6-7 to place third in boys high jump final and Rigby’s Nathan Franz placed fourth in boys shot put finals with 53-4.75. Rigby placed fourth in the Boys All Idaho 4x200-meter relay in one minute, 40.66 seconds and Idaho Falls’ Mitchell Athay was fifth in the boys 3,200 final in 9:45.21.
Additionally, Nealey placed 15th in long jump (17-4.5), Rigby’s Luke Tapp was eighth in the boys 400 final (50.86) and Shelley was eighth in the girls 4x800 (10:36.9). Madison’s Matt Butler cleared 6-3 to place seventh in boys high jump while Rigby’s Kaden Hall tied for ninth place upon clearing 6-1.
Shelley’s Amy White finished 16th in the girls 800 final in 2:28.26 while I.F.’s Zac Bright was 21st in the boys 800 final in 2:04.80. Thunder Ridge’s Jessica Moss was 16th in the girls 1,600 final in 5:24.17 while Skyline’s Dallin Hart was 13th in the boys 1,600 final in 4:31.75 and Salmon’s Andy Gebhardt was 20th in 4:34.57. Thunder Ridge’s Stetson Moss was 13th in the boys 3,200 in 10:05.35.
Coming up locally
The United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association Big Mountain West Rail Jam & Slopestyle Events take place Friday and Saturday at Grand Targhee Resort. The rail jam takes place Friday and the slopestyle takes place Saturday.
Sun Valley Resort is hosting the Snowball Special Fat Bike Race on Saturday. It will take place on Sun Valley’s Nordic trails.
Team USA Update
Mikaela Shiffrin won women’s slalom on Saturday at the FIS Alpine Ski World Championships at Are, Sweden, to become the first skier, male or female, to win the same discipline at four consecutive world championships. She competed through a chest cold, finishing in third in the opening run before moving into the lead after her second run. Two days earlier, she took bronze in giant slalom amid strong winds that forced chairlifts to close. Shiffrin, who turns 24 next month, now has seven medals from world championships in her career. She also won parallel slalom at a city event in Stockholm on Tuesday, ensuring that she will win her sixth career FIS crystal globe in women’s slalom this season and matching the mark for the most single-season World Cup wins (14).
Also Saturday, Oksana Masters won gold on the first day of the World Para Nordic Ski Championships in British Columbia and Jessie Diggins won the 1.6-kilometer sprint freestyle at the FIS Cross-Country Skiing World Cup in Cogne, Italy, for her first win of the season. Masters has since won three more gold medals: middle distance biathlon, cross-country sprint, middle distance cross-country and biathlon sprint.