While most people vacation in Florida to go to Disney World and tan on the beach, I go to visit family and run as many miles as possible.
Except for the days I spent in airports, I ran every day of my eight-day vacation to the Space Coast earlier this month. St. Patrick's Day was the second beach run of my visit, and it gave me one of the most memorable workouts of my life.
I spent half the day in Cocoa Beach with my aunt and 11 year-old cousin Trenton for the final day of Ron Jon Surf Shop's Beach N Boards Fest. After walking around a bit to check out some of the sponsor tents and watching the surfing semifinals, I put my hat and sunscreen on for a run. Trenton had asked every day since I got to Florida about joining me for a run, and my aunt and I reminded him how far I usually go. I ran close to an hour every day of my vacation and my aunt told him if he went with me, he'd have to finish or backtrack on his own if he couldn't finish. He agreed to that and we set off.
We were shoulder-to-shoulder on the way out and not even five minutes had passed when he asked, "Have we gone a mile yet?" I laughed and said, "Maybe a half mile." Soon after, he asked why his sides were hurting and what would make it stop. I had a flashback to my first run 16 years ago in North Carolina when I asked my dad the same question. I told Trenton what my dad had told me, that he was experiencing normal first-time runner pains due to him pushing his body in a way it wasn't used to, and it would go away with consistent training. I also shared my dad's advice about how you can psyche yourself out, and having a visual in your head can help you finish your run (my example was how I think about a hot shower and hot tea when I run in the snow in Idaho).
The closer we got to our turnaround point, disbelief came over me. I admit that ever since Trenton was 6, I have looked forward to the day he would join me for a beach run. When that became reality on St. Patrick's Day, I felt inadequate and unprepared. The words, 'Holy crap. I'm responsible for this 11 year-old boy during this run. Whatever happens today will influence how he looks at me and at running for the rest of his life' ran through my head. I also felt a tinge of sadness that my dad's existence was limited to just conversation, that he didn't live to see his great nephew get big enough to go on a beach run.
I pushed those thoughts out of my head as we reached our turnaround point and stopped briefly so I could text my aunt to let her know when to expect us back. I'm old school and don't run with a smart watch or use the Strava app, so we turned around at an orange horseshoe-shaped building that I told Trenton I'd look up on Google Earth later to see exactly how far we ran. We got going again, heading north directly into a 30 mph headwind that sucked all the energy out of me. That's when the biggest plot twist of the day happened. Trenton pulled away to the point that he faded to a speck in the distance. My aunt said he ended up beating me by a minute or two, collapsing into his beach towel red-faced and feeling like he was going to be sick. He's a baseball player, surfer and skateboarder who has also played football and basketball, so I was not surprised he finished our run. What did surprise me was how he kept such a fast pace into a strong headwind.
I measured our run on Google Earth that night and learned we ran between 4.8 and five miles. It was farther than we thought we'd gone, and he averaged close to eight minutes per mile. His expression when I shared that was priceless, and he told his friends the next two days about how he ran five miles on the beach. Perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when he said goodbye during my last night in Florida and announced he was going to run the mile during the city youth track meet in April. He has competed in that meet twice before, but his longest event was the 400. I felt caught between past and present when he said that. My uncertainty from earlier in the day about how that run might influence him for the rest of his life was replaced with the humbled realization that maybe the Hereford running genes had reached another generation after all.
Thank you for one of the most memorable runs I've ever had, Trenton. I'm looking forward to hearing how you do at the city meet.
Coming up locally
The second annual Teton Surf Classic takes place Sunday at Grand Targhee Resort. It begins at 9 a.m. and helmets are required. It is a jam format--riders can take as many runs as they want in the terrain park with the top run counting.
The Janss Pro Am Classic begins today at Sun Valley Resort's Bald Mountain. It continues through Saturday. The resort's annual Cold Bowl Pond Skim takes place at noon Sunday at Dollar Mountain.
Team USA Update
Teton Valley native Jaelin Kauf claimed national titles in women's dual and individual moguls over St. Patrick's Day weekend at the U.S. Freestyle Championships at Waterville Valley Resort, New Hampshire. The individuals national title was Kauf's first while the duals title was her second. Kauf also finished second in FIS women's moguls World Cup standings with 570 points for the 2018-19 season.
The U.S. men's national soccer team tied Chile 1-1 on Tuesday in Houston. Scoring for the U.S. was Christian Pulisic, who at 20 years and 189 days old, became the youngest U.S. men's national soccer team player to reach 10 career goals.
Nathan Chen repeated as men's singles champion at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships on Saturday in Saitama, Japan. Also making the podium was the ice dance duo of Zachary Donohue and Madison Hubbell (bronze) and men's singles skater Vincent Zhou (bronze).
World Para Snowboard Championships are ongoing in Pyha, Finland. Team USA's Mike Schultz and Noah Elliott went 1-2 in the men's banked slalom SB-LL1 on Wednesday.