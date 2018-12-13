Idaho Falls High School’s Zach Erikson had always wanted to compete in a national championship cross-country meet in high school, and his wish was fulfilled over the weekend in San Diego.
Erikson, who a week earlier moved up three spots in 150 meters to grab the 10th and final qualifying spot at Foot Locker West Regionals, competed Saturday at the 40th annual Foot Locker National Championships featuring the top 10 boys and girls from the Northeast, South, Midwest and West regional qualifier meets. District 6’s first Foot Locker Nationals qualifier since 1999 Bonneville graduate Jed Barta, Erikson finished in 16 minutes, 14.8 seconds for 28th place.
“It was a dream come true just to be there,” Erikson said Wednesday by phone. “I had so much fun. Ideally, I would have wanted to race a lot faster. I was just happy to be there.”
Erikson arrived early last Thursday with the other runners. They did group runs leading up to race day, one of which was interrupted by lightning on Thursday and a course preview in better weather Friday. His parents also traveled to San Diego for the weekend to watch him run and he said other relatives watched the race webcast.
Numerous activities were planned throughout the weekend at and around the ocean front Hotel del Coronado, where the runners stayed. Erikson went ice skating Saturday and also played video games in a video game truck.
“They just gave us a lot of free time to do really whatever we wanted,” Erikson said.
Erikson and the other runners also were provided with an abundance of New Balance gear, including custom uniforms for Saturday’s race. Several professional New Balance sponsored athletes were on hand for the weekend, including Boris Berian, Emma Coburn, Brenda Martinez and Jenny Simpson.
“New Balance was very generous with us,” Erikson said. “They gave us a lot of nice stuff. Some of my favorite things are the backpack and the uniform. It’s so cool to have that and know I had that experience.”
A BYU signee, Erikson said he is taking this week off from running and will miss another week this winter due to wisdom teeth removal surgery. Although he said it is strange to know he competed in his last cross-country race for a while, he said being part of a historic high school cross-country season for Idaho will be something he won’t forget. He and Bishop Kelly’s Nick Russell and Mountain View’s Lexy Halladay competed at Foot Locker Nationals while Borah’s Nathan Green, Thunder Ridge’s Stetson Moss, Twin Falls’ Mattalyn Geddes, Eagle’s Ashley LaJocies and the Boise girls competed a week earlier at Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Ore.
“I think it will be special to look back and say, ‘Yeah I ran when Idaho was at its best,’” Erikson said. “I‘m sure it will improve and faster kids will come up and probably won’t even remember this year. Right now it’s the fastest ever and it’s cool to be a part of.”
Coming up locally
This weekend is Idaho Falls Ski Club weekend at Grand Targhee Resort. Lessons and lodging will be available.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is hosting Hole in the Wall Jam Session from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event is being organized by Burton and the resort’s Parks and Pipes crew.
Team USA Update
Mikaela Shiffrin continued her fiery 2018-19 FIS alpine ski season with a pair of wins over the weekend at the St. Moritz World Cup. On Saturday, she won the super G in 1:11.30 (0.28 victory over Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami) for her second win in that discipline in as many weekends. On Sunday, she won the women’s parallel slalom final versus Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova to move her career total FIS alpine World Cup wins to 48.
The annual Winter Dew Tour begins today and continues through Sunday at Breckenridge Resort, Colo. Among the U.S. Olympians competing are Chloe Kim, Chris Corning, Taylor Gold, David Wise, Gus Kenworthy, Joss Christensen and Alex Ferreira.
The FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships are ongoing in Hangzhou, China. Both 4x100 freestyle relay golds went to Team USA, with the women’s team of Olivia Smoliga, Lia Neal, Mallory Comerford and Kelsi Dahlia winning in 3:27.78 and the men’s team of Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Michael Chadwick and Ryan Held won in a world record 3:03.03. Comerford won silver in the women’s 200 freestyle final in 1:51.81, which lowered the world record time she set in prelims. Melanie Margalis won silver in the women’s 400 IM finals and Josh Prenot got another silver in the men’s 200 IM final in 1:52.69.
Day two brought three individual golds to U.S. swimmers. Ryan Murphy won the men’s 100-meter backstroke in 49.23, Pieroni won the men’s 200 freestyle in 1:41.49 and Smoliga won the women’s 100 backstroke in 56.19. Dahlia took silver in the women’s 200 butterfly in 2:01.60.