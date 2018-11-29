This weekend makes back-to-back weeks of holiday themed road runs for Bill’s Bike & Run.
The annual Christmas Gift 5k takes place 10 a.m. Saturday at Snake River Landing, featuring hats, ornaments, hot chocolate and a visit by Santa. Doug Swanson of Bill’s Bike & Run and Live Forward Performance (formerly known as the late Michael Hays’ organization, Personal Best Performance) said the race has become quite the tradition among the eastern Idaho running community and among Bill’s Bike & Run employees.
“We’ll have 200 people at it,” Swanson said Wednesday by phone. “We give away a very nice stocking cap hat. Great Harvest puts a cookie in the bags. It’s a good time.”
The stocking cap hats and ornaments have become tradition for the Gift 5k also. Bill’s Bike & Run votes on a design for each year’s hat, which are included with registration for each runner while supplies last. The 2017 hats featured penguins while this year’s hats are red, white and blue with white trees and snowflakes on them.
Swanson said the ornaments are distributed to runners instead of medals. Last year’s ornaments were delayed by FedEx, unable to be delivered by race day. To avoid that scenario happening this year, Swanson said colleague Gray Augustus purchased several clear ornaments for this year’s race which will be decorated with stickers by AlphaGraphics.
“What I’ll be doing tomorrow night is putting stickers on the ornaments,” Swanson said.
Perhaps what is the most enduring aspect of the race is toy donations — hence the inspiration for the name. Swanson said 120 toy donations were completed by last year’s participants. He added that the Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association has been a big help in recent years with fundraising efforts that have benefited various locations such as Toys for Tots and organizations who put together Christmas baskets.
“We just talk to people and ask, ‘Who do you think is in the most need?’” Swanson said of choosing where to send toy donations. “I think most of our stuff this year will go to St. Vincent de Paul. We’ve donated bikes over there, too.”
Coming up locally
For Global Fat Bike Day (Saturday), Grand Targhee Resort is offering free one-hour fat bike rentals from Teton Mountain Outfitters. Free one hour guided tours are also offered at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Ski and Snowboard Office.
Snow King Mountain Resort’s opening day for the winter season is Saturday.
Team USA Update
The Summer 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials are still a year and a half away, but two swimmers have already qualified for them.
Multi-world record holder and two-time Olympian Katie Ledecky qualified for the Trials with an 8:14.40 to win the women’s 800-meter freestyle by 13 seconds Friday at the Winter National Championships in Greensboro. At the same meet, Jordan Wilimovsky qualified for the Trials by winning the men’s 800-meter freestyle in 7:56.88. The men’s 800 will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020.
Mikaela Shiffrin followed up her win at Levi with a win in the women’s slalom Sunday at Killington, Vermont, with a two-run time of 1:43.25. The win was the 23 year-old’s third in slalom at Killington in as many World Cup seasons, bringing her to 45 career World Cup wins for fifth place on the women FIS alpine skiers' all-time World Cup wins list. Of her wins, 34 are in slalom. One more slalom win would tie her with Austria’s Marlies Schild, who retired in 2014, for all-time slalom wins. Shiffrin led three U.S. skiers in the top 30 of Sunday’s women’s slalom, as Paula Moltzan placed 17th and Nina O’Brien placed 23rd.