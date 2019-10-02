Professional heptathlete and 2010 Madison High School graduate Chari Hawkins completed day one of heptathlon at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, with 3,702 points. That total puts her in 11th place through four events on Wednesday evening.
Hawkins placed sixth in 100-meter hurdles in 13.23 seconds, tied for eighth in high jump upon clearing 1.77 meters, placed 12th in shot put with a personal-best mark of 13.59 meters and placed 14th in the 200 in 24.81. Team USA's Kendell Williams, who won 100 hurdles and placed second in the 200, is in third place after day one with 3,855. Two other U.S. athletes--Erica Bougard and Annie Kunz--are right behind Williams in fourth and fifth place with 3,853 and 3,840 points, respectively. Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who won high jump and the 200 and placed second in shot put, leads after day one with 4,138 points while Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam is in second with 4,042.
Heptathlon resumes today with long jump and will conclude with javelin and the 800. NBC Sports Network will have live coverage at 9:15 a.m. Mountain Time.
Coming up locally
Run for the Cure, organized by Live Forward Performance, is Saturday at Freeman Park. Announcements and survivor recognition will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 9 a.m.
Team USA Update
The countdown for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo reached 300 days on Saturday, and there are plenty of events taking place now to provide a glimpse of who could be competing next summer in Japan.
Team USA is in Stuttgart, Germany, for the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Women's qualifications take place Friday and Saturday and men's qualifications are Sunday and Monday.
At the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Team USA is leading the medal count with 16 total (seven gold) as of Wednesday morning. Claiming one of those gold medals and breaking a 34 year-old American record in the process was Donovan Brazier in Tuesday's men's 800 meters finals in 1:42.34. The 22-year-old, who moved into first with 250 left, is the first U.S. man to claim the world title in the event. The same evening, Noah Lyles won the men's 200 finals in 19.83 to become the youngest world champion ever in the event at 22 years old and Sam Kendricks cleared 5.97 meters to repeat as men's pole vault world champion in an epic final with Sweden's Armand Duplantis and Poland’s Piotr Lisek. Kendricks is the second man to win two pole vault world titles.
On Monday, Emma Coburn ran a personal best 9:02.35 to place second in the women's steeplechase finals. The same evening, Raevyn Rogers and Ajee Wilson took second and third in the women's 800 finals with respective times of 1:58.18 and 1:58.84 and Rai Benjamin took silver in men's 400 hurdles in 47.66, five days after resuming running after bruising a bone in his heel earlier in September.
As part of the gold-medal winning mixed 4x400 relay team on Sunday night, Allyson Felix brought her career worlds gold medal count to 12 to surpass Jamaica's Usain Bolt for most all-time and bring her career world medal count to 17. Felix, 33, is competing in her 13th world championships 10 months after giving birth to her daughter Camryn. This is the first world championships in which the mixed 4x400 was on the program, and the U.S. team of Wilbert London, Michael Cherry, Courtney Okolo and Felix won in 3:09.34. Also on Sunday, Christian Taylor won his third world title in triple jump with a distance of 17.92 meters and led a U.S. 1-2 finish with Will Claye. Taylor fouled twice before reaching the finals, where he surpassed Claye for first.
On Saturday, Deanna Price became the first U.S. woman to win hammer throw at worlds, claiming the gold with a mark of 77.54 meters on her third attempt. The same day, Christian Coleman won the men's 100 final in 9.76 seconds and led a U.S. 1-2 finish with Justin Gatlin. Two years ago, it was Gatlin who edged Coleman for gold in Bolt's last worlds. Coleman's 9.76 is No. 6 fastest all-time for the men's 100.
Two U.S. women's teams won medals over the weekend. The women's volleyball team defeated South Korea in four sets on Saturday to claim silver at the FIVB World Cup in Osaka, Japan. Team USA defeated Canada 67-46 for gold on Sunday in the FIBA Women's Americup in Puerto Rico to conclude the tournament 6-0.