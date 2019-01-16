Jaelin Kauf made the podium in her first World Cup moguls stop of 2019.
The 2018 U.S. Olympian, originally from Victor but now of Steamboat Springs, Colo., placed third in Saturday's second finals at the World Cup stop at Calgary, Alberta's WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Kauf entered 2019 atop the FIS women’s moguls World Cup points leaderboard with 245 points and, after this weekend, is now second to France's Perrine Laffont, 320 to 305.
Kauf will next compete Friday at Lake Placid.
Coming up locally
Grand Targhee Resort's second fat bike night race of the season is Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Jolly Green Giants and the lower ski trails in the Shoshone area. There is a one-lap race (eight miles) and a two-lap race (16 miles). Helmets and lights are required for participants.
A slalom race takes place Saturday at Kelly Canyon Resort. It is a gated course down Sage. Skiers and snowboarders will race together. The best time for each age category will win.
The seventh annual Baldy Banked Slalom snowboarding event takes place Saturday at Sun Valley Resort. It begins at 9 a.m. at Bald Mountain.
Team USA Update
The 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships take place Friday and continue through Jan. 27 in Detroit. It is the qualifier for the junior and senior World Championships and Four Continents.
Lindsey Vonn returns to the World Cup circuit Friday at the World Cup stop at Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. She will compete in both downhills (one was rescheduled after last week's World Cup at St. Anton, Austria, was canceled due to heavy snow) as well as super-G. Mikaela Shiffrin, who won Tuesday's giant slalom at Kronplatz, Italy, by an impressive 1.21 seconds for her 10th World Cup win this season and 53rd career World Cup win, shared on social media early Wednesday that she will not be competing in downhill this weekend at Cortina d'Ampezzo. She said she intends to compete in super G, however.
The U.S. women's national soccer team is concluding its January camp in Portugal before playing France on Saturday in Le Havre (Normandy region of France). The next game will be Tuesday versus Spain in Alicante. These matches are two of 10 the USWNT will be playing in the lead up to this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup in France.