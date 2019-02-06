Teton Valley's Jaelin Kauf will be competing in the Mountain Time Zone this weekend on one of the biggest stages of the year for moguls.
Kauf, originally from Alta, Wyo., and now a resident of Steamboat Springs, Colo., will be competing at the 2019 FIS World Championships taking place at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. The moguls final is Friday and the dual moguls final is Saturday. She is third in the FIS women's moguls World Cup points standings with 400 points and is the top U.S. skier in those standings. Moguls and dual moguls finals will be broadcast on NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold and the Olympic Channel Friday and Saturday.
Coming up locally
Grand Targhee Resort hosts a junior freeskiing regional competition Saturday and Sunday. It is sanctioned by the International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association.
The third race in the Bank of Jackson Hole Club Series takes lace Saturday at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. It is a slalom. Additional details will be shared online.
Team USA Update
Mikaela Shiffrin became FIS women's super-G world champion upon winning Tuesday's super-G by 0.02 seconds in Are, Sweden, at the FIS World Alpine Ski Championships. It is the fourth world championship gold medal of her career, with the other three coming in slalom. She competed in her first super-G race in December. About one-third of Tuesday's skiers did not finish the race, including Lindsey Vonn and Laurenne Ross, who crashed but made it safely to the finish. Shiffrin announced earlier this week that she will not be competing in downhill or alpine combined, and will instead prepare for next week's slalom and giant slalom. Sunday's downhill will be Vonn's final race of her career.
The U.S. men's national soccer team defeated Costa Rica 2-0 on Saturday in San Jose, Calif. Sebastian Lletget and Paul Arriola scored in the 80th and 88th minutes, respectively.
The 112th Millrose Games take place Saturday at The Armory in New York City. The field includes multiple Olympians like Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, Clayton Murphy and English Gardner as well as high school phenom and two-time Nike Cross Nationals champion Katelyn Tuohy.