Weather ultimately determined who received the FIS moguls crystal globes over the weekend at Shymbulak, Kazakhstan.
Heavy snow and low visibility led to the official decision to cancel that competition, which was supposed to be the season finale for FIS World Cup moguls. With that cancellation, crystal globes were awarded based on current point standings. The women's moguls globe went to France's Perrine Laffont, who had 780 World Cup points, and the men's moguls globe went to Canada's Mikael Kingsbury of Canada, who accumulated 825 World Cup points to win his eighth consecutive moguls. He also claimed the FIS men's overall freestyle skiing globe.
Jaelin Kauf, originally of Teton Valley and currently a resident of Steamboat Springs, Colo., finished second in the women's moguls FIS World Cup standings with 570 points. The 2018 U.S. Olympian made four podium appearances during the 2018-19 season, including two wins.
Coming up locally
The third annual Terrain Park Takeover is Saturday at Grand Targhee Resort. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the entry fee is $10. The park will be divided into three sections with a judge present at each section for an allotted amount of time to award scores to competitors. Skiers and snowboarders of any age and level are eligible to compete. Helmets are required. This weekend is also Idaho Falls Ski Club weekend at Grand Targhee.
The Papoose Club's Annual Kindercup takes place at 9 a.m. Sunday at Sun Valley Resort's Dollar Mountain. It is open to non-sanctioned ski and snowboard races ages 3 to 12.
Snow King Mountain Resort in Jackson is hosting the five-day annual U.S. Collegiate National Championships from March 12 through 16th. More than 500 athletes will compete for national titles in nordic, alpine, snowboard and freeski.
Team USA Update
Mikaela Shiffrin's historic season has resulted in a third consecutive FIS women's alpine overall crystal globe. She secured it Saturday when the super-G at the World Cup stop in Sochi, Russia, was canceled due to heavy snowfall. Shiffrin leads the World Cup women's alpine point standings with 1,794 points--719 points ahead of second-place Petra Vlhova's 1,075. With the cancellation in Sochi and only one event left on the World Cup calendar--the stop at Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, taking place Friday and Saturday--Shiffrin mathematically wrapped up the women's overall crystal globe. Currently training in Italy, Shiffrin won 14 World Cup races this season to reach 57 career World Cup wins. Among this season's wins were three in super-G.
Lindsey Jacobellis placed third Saturday at the FIS Snowboardcross World Cup event in Baqueira Beret, Spain. She is tied for first in the FIS women's snowboardcross overall World Cup standings with one event left on this season's World Cup calendar.
Red Gerard made his first podium since getting gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics by winning men's snowboard slopestyle at the annual Burton U.S. Open last Friday. In women's snowboard slopestyle, fellow 2018 U.S. Olympian Julia Marino took second.
All-around titles at the American Cup over the weekend in Greensboro, N.C., went to Yul Moldauer and Leanne Wong. Moldauer, a senior at Oklahoma, edged Sam Mikulak by one-thousandth of a point to win the men's title while 15 year-old Wong made her senior debut by winning the women's title by three-tenths of a point over 2018 Worlds Team member Grace McCallum.