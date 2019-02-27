Jaelin Kauf added another podium appearance to her 2018-19 moguls season on Sunday.
Originally from Teton Valley and now a Steamboat Springs, Colo., resident, Kauf took second in women’s dual moguls at a World Cup stop in Tazawako, Japan. It was her third podium of the season. She is third in the FIS World Cup standings for women’s moguls as of Wednesday with 525 points.
Kauf and Team USA next compete at Shymbulak, Kazakhstan, on Saturday and Sunday, for their final World Cup stop of the season. It is the first World Cup moguls event Kazakhstan has ever hosted.
Coming up locally
The annual Dick’s Ditch Classic banked slalom takes place at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort this weekend. The course has been altered this year due to record snow at the resort for February. The new start area is Sunnyside Traverse and the finish is now at the junction of lower Dick’s Ditch and Tram Line.
A giant slalom and slalom will take place Tuesday at Grand Targhee Resort as part of the Targhee Cup Adult Race League benefiting the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation. Every participant will get two runs between 2 and 4 p.m.
Team USA Update
The U.S. women’s national soccer team began the She Believes Cup with a 2-2 draw versus Japan on Wednesday night in Chester, Pa. Megan Rapinoe put the USWNT up 1-0 at halftime and Alex Morgan made it 2-1 in the second half. Japan scored the equalizer in stoppage. Morgan now has 99 goals in her USWNT career. The USWNT will play England on Saturday in Nashville and Brazil on Tuesday in Tampa.
Team USA concluded the Para Nordic Skiing World Championships in British Columbia on Sunday with 15 total medals. Oksana Masters won five world titles in the women’s sitting class of middle-distance cross-country, biathlon sprint and long-distance cross-country, middle-distance biathlon and cross-country sprint and also took second in individual biathlon. Dan Cnossen took second in men’s sitting class of cross-country sprint and middle-distance cross-country while Kendall Gretsch won the world title in the women’s sitting class of individual biathlon after shooting clean and also won one bronze and four silver medals.
The annual Burton U.S. Open is ongoing in Vail, Colo. Women’s and men’s slopestyle snowboard finals are Friday.
The Nordic Ski World Championships are also ongoing this week at Seefeld in Tirol, Austria.