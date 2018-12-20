A familiar name to the Teton Valley is atop the FIS leaderboard for women’s moguls thus far in the 2018-19 season.
Jaelin Kauf, originally of Alta, Wyo., received a score of 83.06 for her run in Saturday’s moguls second final in Thaiwoo, China, moving up from No. 4 in qualifications and No. 2 in the first final round. The 2018 U.S. Olympian followed that up with a win in Sunday’s dual moguls, getting a score of 82.55 to take the win over France’s Perrine Laffont (60.26). The wins give the 22 year-old Kauf 245 FIS World Cup points, putting her at No. 1 in the women’s moguls leaderboard. Previously No. 1 ranked Laffont is five points behind her in second.
The U.S. moguls team next competes Jan. 12 in Calgary.
THOMAS QUALIFIES FOR X GAMES: Snowmobiler Justin Thomas, originally from Wyoming but based in Idaho Falls as of winning the King of Kings and King of Mod Stock in the 42nd annual World Championship Snowmobile Climb in March in Jackson Hole, qualified for Winter X Games over the weekend, per his Instagram. Thomas last competed there in 2015, taking silver in Hillcross. Winter X Games take place from January 24 to 27 in Aspen, Colo.
Team USA Update
Two-time Olympian Missy Franklin announced Wednesday in a letter to espnW that she is retiring from competitive swimming after five Olympic gold medals and 11 world championship gold medals. The 23 year-old had surgeries on both shoulders in early 2017 and shared in September 2017 with SwimSwam that she was diagnosed with depression two months before the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials. She had been training at the University of California at Berkeley, where she was a student athlete in 2014 and 2015, before relocating to the University of Georgia and learning that she has ‘severe chronic tendonitis of both the rotator cuff and the bicep tendon.’ Additional surgery was an option, but its success was not guaranteed, and she decided to retire and not take the risk. Her full letter can be read here: https://tinyurl.com/ydg8lfbd
The first run ended up being the winning run for snowboarder Chloe Kim at the Winter Dew Tour over the weekend at Breckenridge Resort, Colo. The Olympic halfpipe snowboard gold medalist received a 94.67 on her first run in Dew Tour’s newest event — modified superpipe featuring slopestyle jumps before and after a halfpipe — which proved to be the lone 90-plus score of the event for the women’s final. Teammate Maddie Mastro took second with a best score of 88. Kim’s Dew Tour gold came a week after winning the Copper Mountain Grand Prix in the World Cup season opener. Idahoan, and fellow 2018 U.S. Olympian, Chase Josey placed second in men’s snowboard modified superpipe with a best score of 88.33 and teammate Toby Miller placed third with an 84.33 to complete a U.S. 2-3.
U.S. Olympians completed a podium sweep of Winter Dew Tour men’s ski modified superpipe as Alex Ferreira won with a best score of 90, Aaron Blunck placed second with 86 and David Wise placed third with 84.67. Devin Logan placed third in women’s ski superpipe and Maggie Voisin of Kalispell, Mont., placed third in women’s ski slopestyle. Julia Marino and Chris Corning each came away with silver in snowboard slopestyle.