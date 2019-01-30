Jaelin Kauf led U.S. women's mogul finishes at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup stop over the weekend at Mont Tremblant, Canada.
Originally from Alta, Wyo., and now a resident of Steamboat Springs, Colo., Kauf placed fifth Saturday with a score of 72.07. France's Perrine Lafont, who leads the FIS Women's Moguls World Cup standings, won with a score of 75.51. Kauf's was the highest finish in the competition for the U.S. women, leading four top-15 finishes. Kauf is now third in the FIS Women's Moguls World Cup standings with 400 points through Saturday.
World Cup moguls skiers will next compete at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships scheduled to begin Feb. 5 at Deer Valley Resort, Utah. The World Cup tour resumes Feb. 23 in Tazawako, Japan.
At Aspen Snowmass Resort over the weekend, Idaho Falls resident Justin Thomas competed at the second Winter X Games of his career. Thomas, who took the silver medal in snowmobile hill cross in 2015, competed Saturday in snowbike cross. He placed seventh in heat 1B of round one but did not advance to the finals.
Coming up locally
Kelly Canyon Resort is hosting a competition this Saturday for the third consecutive week: snow cross. Registration is at noon and competition begins at 1 p.m.
Grand Targhee Resort hosts a collegiate freeride competition beginning today and continuing through Saturday. It is an International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association (IFSA) sanctioned event and will take place on the north side of Peaked. This weekend is also Idaho Falls Ski Club weekend at Targhee.
The annual Nordic Festival begins today at Sun Valley Resort. Saturday is the 46th annual Boulder Mountain Tour cross-country ski race. Additional information can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y8fz2l8p
Team USA Update
History was made in Detroit over the weekend at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. On Friday, 13 year-old Alysa Liu became the youngest ever ladies singles U.S. champion, breaking the record previously held by Tara Lapinski who won nationals (and later worlds) at 14 years old in 1997. Liu received a free skate score of 143.62 to push her cumulative score to 217.51 to surpass 2018 U.S. Olympian and defending national champion Bradie Tennell for the lead and it held up for the gold medal. In men's singles, Nathan Chen won his third consecutive national title, taking the lead with a 113.42 for his short program and receiving a 228.80 for his free skate to surpass Tomoki Hiwatashi and Jason Brown for first place and the gold. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won ice dance and Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc won pairs.
Sydney McLaughlin made her debut as a professional track athlete over the weekend at the New Balance Indoor in Boston, winning the women's 500 meters in a world leading time of 1:09.46. Donovan Blazier edged Oregon Project teammate Clayton Murphy to win the men's 800 in a world-leading time of 1:45.91, edging Murphy by 35 hundredths of a second.