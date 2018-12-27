The Post Register will be releasing its annual top 10 lists this weekend, both in sports and news. This column has been the place where I have shared a year-end top 10 list of stories that stood out to me throughout the calendar year in Olympic events. Here is my list for 2018 in my final Medal Stand of the year. See you in 2019.
1. The strength shown by former and current U.S. gymnasts
Like the Associated Press, I have to rank this high. I remember feeling stunned reading the Indy Star’s stories that were published in 2016 right as the Olympics were about to start. As the months went on and more and more athletes came forward — of various ages and backgrounds — they had my undivided attention and respect. Those who still compete did so not shying away from the conversation as a tumultuous year for USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and Michigan State continued to unfold. Barely a year after resuming training, Simone Biles returned to competition and matched Dominique Dawes’ feat from 1994 upon winning all-around as well as all four individual events at nationals — while wearing a teal leotard in support of her fellow survivors — and went on to win six medals at worlds in November in Doha with a kidney stone. Maggie Nichols, one of the first gymnasts to speak up, won all-around gold at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships in April. The leadership of the organizations that failed these athletes continues to make me shake my head, but the image from this year that will remain in my head for years to come is of the survivors who took the stage at the ESPYs, several with their hands joined. Their strength, their voices and their examples are not lost on me.
2. Des Linden wins Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon will forevermore be a sporting event I look forward to every year. My dad competed in four of them — 1968, 1969, 1970, 1973 — and because of that, the storied race will always be one I hold in high regard.
I was glued to Twitter and every account I followed that was providing updates of this year’s women’s race and still couldn’t believe what I was reading. All the reactions from runners like Alysia Montano, Sara Hall and Gabriele Grunewald furthermore brought a smile to my face. Aside from the awesomeness that was becoming the first U.S. woman to win Boston since 1985, HOW Des Linden won was all the more amazing to me. She told reporters after the race that between miles two and four, she wasn’t sure if she would even finish and she told Shalane Flanagan she would help her when she could. When Flanagan took a bathroom break, Linden waited for her. “Helping her helped me,” Linden said post race about Flanagan, who less than five months earlier became the first U.S. woman to win the New York Marathon in 30 years. I’ve been running for 15 years and I never cease to be amazed by the incredible community that exists in my dad’s old sport. Such class by Linden on a day that provided yet another reminder of how incredible this era of distance running is for U.S. women.
3. Landmark decision by the USOC for U.S. Paralympians
I had to stop what I was doing upon checking Twitter on Sept. 26 and seeing a post from U.S. Paralympics that read: “Today’s decision by the USOC board of directors places an additional $1.2 million in the hands of 2018 Paralympic medalists. Get all the details on Operation Gold Awards...” I furthermore learned that this means Paralympians and Olympians will now receive equal payouts for medal performances. The decision took effect immediately, and U.S. Paralympians who won medals in February at the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in South Korea will begin receiving retroactive payments. It is a decision that has been a long time coming, and I hope it’s just the beginning of new opportunities and support for Paralympic athletes.
4. Mikaela Shiffrin showing there’s not much she can’t do on the slopes
What a year Mikaela Shiffrin has had. Gold in giant slalom and silver in combined at Pyeongchang 2018, claiming the overall FIS women’s alpine crystal globe for the second consecutive season, her fifth FIS women’s slalom crystal globe, becoming the first skier ever to win a World Cup race in all six alpine disciplines, and on Saturday, became the youngest skier ever to reach 50 World Cup wins. The 23 year-old, like Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, Serena Williams, Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky, has been responsible for several moments in my life the last seven years I’ve been following her where I’ve audibly said, “How lucky are we to be alive to witness this greatness?” As much as her skiing amazes me, her classy nature is what I admire most. After every single one of her races, regardless of the outcome, she congratulates the skiers who made the podium.
5. Serena Williams’ remarkable year
Again, I must agree with the Associated Press on voting highly for Williams and the year she had. No, she didn’t win Wimbledon or the U.S. Open, but reaching those finals after enduring blood clots and four surgeries that followed the birth of her daughter last September is astonishing. As Ramona Shelburne wrote in a powerful espnW column in August 30, Williams is starting the conversation about ‘reframing how we think and talk about motherhood altogether.’
6. Historic gold for Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall
I wish I had been able to watch this live despite the 18-hour time difference. Thank goodness for replays. Diggins’ come-from-behind finish in team sprint, especially when she and all the other skiers were completely gassed, was incredible to watch. It was my favorite moment of Pyeongchang 2018. I love that five-time Olympian Randall shared in that first-ever U.S. women’s cross-country skiing Olympic medal, and the genuine joy and shock from Diggins asking Randall, “Did we just win the Olympics?” Randall is now battling cancer, which makes me cherish that historic winning moment she shared with Diggins all the more.
7. U.S. women’s hockey snaps 20-year gold medal drought
I was nine the last time the U.S. women won Olympic gold before February. Back then, I begged my parents to buy Kelloggs cereal during Nagano 1998 so I could collect the commemorative Olympic pictogram coins that were put in the boxes. How fitting that the gold medal drought ended via an epic shootout that prompted an unreal slow-mo replay of Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson’s goal and Maddie Rooney’s save. Despite the 18-hour time difference between Idaho and South Korea, I watched the entire game live and it was so worth it.
8. Noah Lyles is burning up the track
Remember the name Noah Lyles if you don’t already know it. In June, the 20 year-old became the youngest man to win the 100 meter finals at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships since 1984. He also went undefeated in the 200 in Diamond League races, winning the DL finals with a 19.67 (fastest time in the world this year). It was his fourth sub-19.7 time this season, a feat only previously accomplished by Usain Bolt.
9. David Wise rallies to repeat
Like Shiffrin, Wise is one of my favorite athletes to follow due to his genuine love and respect for his sport as well as for fellow athletes in the same sport. He held on to eighth place in men’s ski halfpipe qualifiers to reach the finals at Pyeongchang 2018. Those weren’t short of drama, either, as it took his third and final run to put him atop the leaderboard. Even then, there were so many scores in the 90s in that final, he and New Zealand’s Nico Porteous watched Wise’s teammate Alex Ferreira make his final run to see how the podium would shake out. Wise’s repeat as Olympic champion was only official after Ferreira’s final run, and those two and Porteous all hugged and fist bumped.
10. USA Women’s basketball
I thoroughly enjoyed following Team USA at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. While the outcome was not difficult to predict, the fact that so many different players on a loaded U.S. roster contributed and had big moments made it so fun to follow. I looked forward to it even more since the roster included Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Elena Delle Donne and Diana Taurasi, all of whom had outstanding WNBA seasons.