After being involved with the event in various capacities over the years, Doug Swanson is now helping organize the Michael and Wendy Hays Race to Feed the Hungry.
Swanson, who also works at Bill’s Bike & Run and Live Forward Performance (formerly known as the late Michael Hays’ organization, Personal Best Performance), said registration is at 600 as of earlier this week and he anticipates more registrations between now and race time (9 a.m.) Thursday at Freeman Park. Race packet pick up is from 3 to 6 p.m. today at the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen — a change from previous years where packet pick up was at Bill’s Bike & Run — and Swanson said race management has formed a stronger relationship with the Idaho Falls Community Basket.
Swanson said nonperishable food items will continue to be accepted at this year’s race. He added that Idaho Falls Community Food Basket executive director Dave Manson, whom he used to work with, advised that there are other ways to donate as well.
“They said based on some things they have going on, cash donation can go a lot farther than a food donation this year,” Swanson said. “They were very clear to us that they could turn every dollar we donated to them into five dollars.”
Swanson said the 10k and 5k courses are the same as in prior years and will be marked today. He expressed concern over those marks getting covered by possible snow, but has no concern about turnout for a race that has had its share of extreme weather in its 14 years of existence.
“When we sponsored it when I was with Teton Toyota, there was a foot of snow on the ground overnight,” Swanson said. “My wife was like, ‘This will be canceled’ and I was like, ‘No, it’s not.’ There was 1,000 people there, people clearing the course with shovels.”
The event’s history of returning participants is what Swanson said he enjoys the most because it captures what Thanksgiving is about.
“You see generations and generations of families that come home for Thanksgiving,” Swanson said. “They come from all over and run in the race before having Thanksgiving dinner. It’s just like a family tradition.”
Swanson added that registration is still open on liveforwardperformance.net and information can also be found by searching Facebook for The Michael and Wendy Hays, Race to Feed the Hungry.
Coming up locally
The Upper Valley Turkey Trot 5k takes place Thursday at 9 a.m. in Rexburg. The race begins and ends at Porter Park. Race proceeds benefit the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg and local high school cross-country runners.
Sun Valley Resort opens for the winter season Thanksgiving Day while Jackson Hole Mountain Resort opens Saturday and Snow King Mountain Resort opens Dec. 1.
Team USA Update
Mikaela Shiffrin won yet another reindeer Saturday upon claiming the women’s slalom at World Cup Levi (Finland) by .58 seconds for her career 44th FIS World Cup victory.
Adam Rippon announced his retirement from competitive figure skating on Tuesday. He competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics, won consecutive world junior titles in 2008 and 2009 and won the men’s singles title at the 2016 U.S. National Championships.
Two-time Winter Olympian Brittany Bowe began the long track speedskating World Cup season with a win Saturday in the women’s 1,500 meter final in 1:55.034 at Obihiro, Japan. It is her first medal in the event since the 2015-16 season.
The U.S. Olympic Committee visited Salt Lake City and Denver last week to see possible venues in preparation for submitting a Winter Olympic bid to the International Olympic Committee in December. Gamesbids.com reported that the 2030 Winter Olympics are what the USOC is interested in most at the moment, but a 2026 Winter Olympic bid is also being considered. The IOC will select the 2026 Winter Olympic host next year. Milan and Stockholm are currently in the 2026 race, but neither have secured government backing. Calgary withdrew from consideration last week. The deadline to submit a bid to the IOC is January.