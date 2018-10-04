Ririe High School student Stetson Machen completed an impressive year by reaching the top of the podium in the 14-17 age division over the weekend at the Spartan World Championship in Tahoe, Calif., at the venue that hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics.
He completed the 13.5-mile course with 31 obstacles in two hours, 52 minutes, 43 seconds to claim the individual world title in his age division and place 12th overall in Saturday’s Beast Age Group race. The world championships drew hundreds of competitors and Machen was one of 29 competitors in the Beast Age Group race to break the three-hour mark.
The world title follows his win at the West Virginia Trifecta in Glen Jean, WV, on August 25, which determined North American champions. Machen won the 14-17 age group title there in 2:50:30 and was 18th overall in the Beast Age Group race. He won the 14-17 age division title at five Spartan races across the country earlier this year, including the Super Age Group races at Eden, Utah in July in 1:36:30 and in Richmond, Ill., in June in 1:49.38.
Coming up locally
The annual Eastern Idaho Run for the Cure takes place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Freeman Park. It is organized by Live Forward Performance, formerly known as Personal Best Performance directed by the late Michael Hays. This year, 10 percent of every individual entry free and 20 percent of every registration for the team event will go toward Live Forward Performance’s donation to Teton Cancer Institute.
Team USA Update
The U.S. men’s volleyball team ended a considerable drought over the weekend, defeating Serbia in four sets on Sunday to win the bronze medal match of the FIVB Men’s World Championships in Torino, Italy. The medal is the first for the U.S. men at a world championships since 1994.
The U.S. women’s basketball team defeated Australia 73-56 on Sunday to win their third consecutive FIBA World Cup title (10th all-time) and qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Breanna Stewart, who contributed to the Seattle Storm’s WNBA title 18 days earlier, was named FIBA World Cup MVP.
The U.S. women’s national soccer team begins the Concacaf Women’s Championship today with a Group A match against Mexico. The U.S. will then play Panama on Sunday and Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday. All three matches will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The semifinals, third-place match and championship match will take place in Frisco, Texas. The semifinal match winners and third-place match winner will automatically qualify for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. The fourth-place team will advance to a two-game playoff against Argentina, the third-place team from South America, for the final World Cup berth.
The annual Chicago Marathon is Sunday. Among those competing are Galen Rupp, Gwen Jorgensen, Alexi Pappas and Great Britain’s Mo Farah.