East Idaho, particularly Idaho Falls, was well represented in the 37th annual LoToJa (Logan to Jackson) Classic on Saturday.
Fourteen individual cyclists, two tandems and three relay teams from east Idaho completed the licensed race of LoToJA, which is the nation’s longest single-day USA Cycling sanctioned road race. Mark Rodel of Idaho Falls was the top local finisher and the third Idahoan, completing the race in 9:10:45 to place eighth in men masters 45+A and place 52nd overall among men. Paula Hahn of Idaho Falls was the top local woman to finish, completing the licensed race in 11:31:21 to place 11th in women's Cat 5.
Last year's top local finisher, Brandon Nelson of Idaho Falls, completed the license race in 9:39:05 to place eighth in men's Cat 5. Aaron Sautter, also of Idaho Falls, led local finishers in men's master 35+ B, completing the licensed race in 9:57:15 while Idaho Falls cyclists Winn Oakey and Dave Wilding led local finishers in men's master 55+ open and men;s master 45+ with respective times of 10:18:39 and 10:19:16.
J&J Speirs Tandem from Idaho Falls took first place in race tandem with a time of 9:52.06. Saddle Sistas Am of Idaho Falls took third in women's two-person race relay in 11:14:05 while B & T of Idaho Falls placed third in mix two-person race relay in 11:15:06. Tandem Johnsons of Idaho Falls placed first in ride tandem, finishing in 12:27:04. Idaho Avengers from Rexburg finished 14th in men's 3-5 person race relay in 10:46:19.
Other Idaho Falls LoToJa licensed race finishers were: Christopher Maughan (11:11:42, 117th in men's master 35+B), Lane Blake (11:46:29, 56th in men's Cat 5), Mitchell Plummer (12:01:21, 32nd in men's master 55+ open), Christian Utley and Bret Moss (12:33:27, tie for 37th in men's master 55+ open) and Tamara Beck (12:34:54, 14th in women's Cat 5).
Other Rexburg LoToJa licensed race finishers were: Bruce Baxter (11:22:15, 58th in men's master 45+B) and Aaron Miller (11:46:15, 136th in men's master 35+B).
Burley's Kolby Carpenter was the top Idaho finisher, completing the licensed race in 9:04:41 and placing second in in men's Cat 4 while Kuna's Jenniffer Halladay was the top Idaho woman finisher (9:57:22, fifth woman to finish and third in women's pro Cat 1-2-3).
Team USA Update
Noah Lyles won the Diamond League Finals men's 200 in 19.74 on Friday in Brussels to become the first man to break 19.8 five times in one year. The week before, he won the men's 100 title.
On Saturday at the Archery World Cup Final in Moscow, Russia, Brady Ellison won his record fifth World Cup Finals gold upon defeating Italy's Mauro Nespoli 6-2 in the men's recurve gold medal match on Sunday. The three-time Olympian is having his best season ever and entered the World Cup Final as the No. 1 ranked men's recurve archer in the world.
Melissa Stockwell won gold in the women's PTS2 division Sunday at the Banyoles ITU Paratriathlon World Cup in Spain. She finished in 1:21:26 to secure her second ITU Paratriathlon World Cup win this season.
The U.S. men's team was named Sunday for the World Gymnastics Championships. Sam Mikulak, who makes his fifth world's team, will be joined by Yul Moldauer, Trevor Howard, Shane Wiskus and Akash Modi at worlds, which begin Oct. 4 in Stuttgart, Germany.
The World Para Swimming Championships are ongoing in London. Becca Meyers won gold and set a world record in the women’s 400 free S13 in 4:22.34 on Monday for Team USA's first gold medal of the championships. The same day, Mallory Weggemann won the women’s 50 fly S7 in 34.76 and Evan Austin won the men’s 50 fly S7 in 29.71. On Tuesday, Robert Griswold won men's 100 back S8 in 1:03.47 and McKenzie Goan won the women's 400 free S7 in 5:09.58 to defend their titles in those events from the 2017 World Para Championships. Leanne Smith won the women's 150 IM SM4 on Wednesday in 2:56.49 for her career first world championship medal.
The U.S. men's basketball team officially qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Monday. The U.S. lost to France 89-79 on Wednesday in the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China and will play Serbia today.